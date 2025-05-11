Jasprit Bumrah: India bowler rules out Test captaincy, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant frontrunners for role

Jasprit Bumrah has opted out of being India's next Test captain, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant now the frontrunners, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood Bumrah, who was favourite to take over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, does not want to commit to playing all five Tests in a series due to workload.

He is unlikely to feature in all five Tests against England and selectors would prefer a captain who can consistently feature across a whole series.

Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday.

India are now expected to pick either Gill or Pant as their next Test captain, with selectors due to meet next week to discuss the position.

Whoever misses out on the captaincy is expected to take the vice-captain role.

India are expected to announce their squad for the England series - all live on Sky Sports - by May 24.

England vs India Test schedule

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports

First Test: Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley

Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley Second Test: Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston

Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston Third Test: Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's

Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's Fourth Test: Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth Test: Thursday July 31-Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval

Kohli tells BCCI he wants to retire from Test cricket

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Kabir Floyd discusses Virat Kohli's intention to retire from Test cricket

On Saturday, Virat Kohli told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he wishes to retire from Test cricket ahead of this summer's series in England, Sky Sports News understands.

The BCCI declined to comment when approached by Sky Sports News but did not dispute that Kohli had informed them of his retirement plans.

Image: Virat Kohli's Test batting stats

Virat Kohli's India Test stats Matches: 123

123 Runs: 9230

9230 Hundreds: 30

30 Fifites: 31

31 Average: 46.85

46.85 Highest score 254no (vs South Africa, 2019)

It is understood the 36-year-old told chief selector Ajit Agarkar in April of his desire to step away before the start of the 2025-2027 World Test Championship cycle in June.

Agarkar and another BCCI official are set to meet Kohli again but those plans are in limbo due to escalating tensions on the India-Pakistan border, with the government telling citizens not to travel between cities.