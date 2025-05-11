County Championship: Jack Haynes and Liam Patterson-White impress as Nottinghamshire beat Hampshire

Liam Patterson-White and Jack Haynes both hit centuries as County Championship Division One leaders Nottinghamshire cruised to a 366-run win with a day to spare against Hampshire at Trent Bridge.

All-rounder Patterson-White (135) struck 21 fours and two sixes, posting career-best figures and shared in a seventh-wicket partnership worth 238 with Haynes (120) as Nottinghamshire reached 345 all out in their second innings.

That left Hampshire with an improbable run chase of 483 for victory, and they were skittled for 116 as Lyndon James (5-22) and Brett Hutton (4-56) tore through their battling line-up in less than 34 overs.

Nottinghamshire notched their third win of the season by their second-biggest winning margin by runs in Championship history.

Second-placed Warwickshire will bid for victory on the last day of their match at Edgbaston against defending champions Surrey, who trail by 296 runs with one first-innings wicket remaining.

Surrey resumed on 98-1 after Warwickshire had declared on 665-5 on Saturday and, although Ben Foakes (85no) powered on, the visitors appear set to follow on as they closed on 369 for nine.

Yorkshire are on course for their second win of the season as Essex need 456 runs with four wickets in hand on the final day after they reached 64-4 in their second innings at Chelmsford.

Visiting opener Adam Lyth (185) added to his overnight score of 79 whilst Jonny Bairstow (79) contributed with a half-century before Yorkshire declared on 426-6.

Division One bottom side Worcestershire face a tough task in pursuit of their first win of the season as they need 244 on the final day against Sussex at Hove with seven wickets remaining.

Worcestershire closed on 117-3 with opener Jack Libby (64no) notching a half-century after Sussex were all out for 256 in their second innings for a lead of 360.

In Division Two, Glamorgan romped to one of their biggest Championship wins, by an innings and 161 runs against Kent, to notch their first win of the season with one day remaining.

Despite Chris Benjamin's unbeaten 94, Kent were bowled out for 212 in their first innings - Glamorgan had declared on 549-9 - and after following on 337 runs behind, they were dismissed for 176 second time round.

Glamorgan's Timm van der Gugten (3-33) and Asitha Fernando (3-18) took three wickets apiece.

Northamptonshire leg-spinner Calvin Harrison's 4-32 on Sunday proved decisive in his side's first win of the season, by 70 runs against Lancashire.

Bottom club Lancashire, still without a win, needed 236 in their second innings for victory and reached 116-2 before losing their last eight wickets for 49 runs as they slumped to 165 all out.