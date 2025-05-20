Yorkshire captain Jonny Bairstow joins Mumbai Indians for IPL play-offs

Yorkshire captain Jonny Bairstow has joined Mumbai Indians as a replacement player for the Indian Premier League play-offs.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter will miss the next County Championship match against Nottinghamshire and possibly the first two Vitality Blast matches, depending on how Mumbai fare in the competition.

The move comes with Yorkshire second-bottom of the Championship standings following their innings and 128-run defeat to champions Surrey.

Bairstow replaces compatriot Will Jacks, who will leave after the final league game to join up with the England squad for next month's white-ball series against West Indies.

Mumbai clinched the final play-off spot on Wednesday thanks to a 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals, who had also required a win to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Delhi were dismissed for 121 in 18.2 overs as they fell short in their reply to Mumbai's total of 180-5, with Suryakumar Yadav finishing 73 not out.

Mumbai had also added former England T20 seamer Richard Gleeson and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka to their squad, with Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch leaving for South Africa duty at the same time as Jacks.

An IPL statement said: "Yorkshire player Bairstow, 35, will join Mumbai Indians for 5.25 crore Indian rupees (£458,000), while Lancashire's Gleeson will join for 1 crore INR (£87,000)."

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire's general manager of cricket, said on the club's website: "Whilst it is naturally disappointing to lose Jonny for the next few weeks, the opportunity for him to play in the final stages of the IPL at this stage in his career is huge.

"Jonny has been open with us around his desire to play in the IPL from our very first conversation with him and we'd like to wish him the best of luck in the coming weeks.

"We look forward to welcoming him back for the early stages of our Vitality Blast campaign."

The IPL was paused amid political tension between India and Pakistan, and the tournament's rescheduling resulted in a clash with England's white-ball fixtures this summer.

The competition resumed on Saturday and the play-offs begin on May 29, with the final taking place on June 3.

