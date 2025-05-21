'Heather Knight has proven her worth for England after losing captaincy', says Lauren Winfield-Hill

Sky Sports Cricket's Lauren Winfield-Hill believes that Heather Knight has proven her worth for England after losing the captaincy following a disastrous winter.

Following a 16-0 whitewash in the Ashes, Knight stepped down from her role as captain as Nat Sciver-Brunt took charge, with head coach Jon Lewis making way for Charlotte Edwards to take over.

The new era started with the opening T20I in their series against West Indies as England walked away with a comfortable eight-wicket win.

Despite the refreshed outfit, it was a former skipper Knight (43no) that helped lead the way as England mounted their chase of 147, partnering with Sophia Dunkley (81no) as the key duo that shared an unbroken 91-run partnership.

Meanwhile, Sciver-Brunt fell to a two-ball duck.

For Winfield-Hill, it is a moment that will have assuaged Knight's own doubts about her role in the side, reaffirming that she is still one of the best players England has to offer.

"I think it will really affirm her place in this side," Winfield-Hill said.

"You are no longer captain but goodness me you are still one of the best players in the country.

"There is nobody more you want striding to the crease in that situation, a couple of wickets down, than Heather Knight to see the game home.

"Particularly in a chase, she is so good in a chase. She knows the tempo, she knows her strengths, when to pull the trigger.

"That will just be some nice reaffirming for her that she has some real value for this side.

"Because, no doubt, she will have questioned that when losing her captaincy."

Dunkley: Knight has been outstanding with the group

Dunkley was also full of praise for her former skipper and batting partner, insisting that she has been "outstanding" with the group throughout the transition from her leadership into the new era.

Indeed, she believes "nothing has changed" when it comes to the leadership that Knight brings for the team.

"Heather has been outstanding around the group," Dunkley said.

"She's a natural leader, everyone respects her, nothing changed in that respect.

"She batted really well, had a great partnership, and great to see her out there doing what she does best."

While Dunkley believes not too much has changed for Knight, she admits there is a different feeling under new coach Edwards who has told her to keep things "simple" and "calm".

"Edwards is calm and clear in what she wants to do, we had a good week going into this game and it is great to start with a win," Dunkley added.

"I really wanted to come out and contribute to the team and have an impact on the game and I am pleased to have done so tonight.

"She's been clear with me about what she wants me to do, play to my strengths.

"My strength is to hit nice and straight and take the game on when I want to and be clear in my decision-making, nothing too out there, keep it simple and that's what I tried to do tonight."

England Women's summer fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20I, Canterbury : England beat West Indies by eight wickets

: England beat West Indies by eight wickets Second T20I: Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove

Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove Third T20I: Monday May 26 (2.30pm) - Chelmsford

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby

Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester

Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton

T20 international series vs India (June-July)

First T20I: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge Second T20I: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol Third T20I: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval Fourth T20I: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth T20I: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series vs India (July)

First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton

Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's

Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street

