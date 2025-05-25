Em Arlott's success shows strength in domestic cricket as England look re-energised in West Indies series win
Em Arlott took three wickets in the space of just seven deliveries as she laid the platform for England to secure a series-clinching nine-wicket hammering of West Indies in the second T20I; Watch the third T20I between live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm on Monday
Sunday 25 May 2025 13:12, UK
Em Arlott shone for England as they romped to a series-clinching nine-wicket domination of West Indies in their second T20I on Friday, once again showing the strength the domestic system has to offer.
Arlott has been in and around the England camps for many years but was finally awarded her international opportunity by new head coach Charlotte Edwards in this series.
After a strong opening T20I, she took the second as her moment to shine, taking three wickets in the space of seven balls as she put in an early four-over spell to remember.
That laid the platform for England to bowl West Indies out for just 81, Nat Sciver-Brunt (55no) and Sophia Dunkley (24no) the pair to chase that target down in just 9.2 overs and clinch a most comprehensive of victories by nine wickets.
For Sky Sports Cricket's Charles Dagnall and Tash Farrant, Arlott's steady rise and impressive spell is the latest sign that the county system is where stars will be produced.
Indeed, Edwards has made it clear she wants to see her England players playing in that system as much as possible so they build the game players like Arlott possess.
"What I liked about Em Arlott is that she's tall, she hits that awkward length," Dagnall said.
"It's having the confidence to go again and not move away with what has worked for her. She's taken 14 wickets in the Metro Bank this year and those are the things you look at for rounded cricketers."
Farrant added: "Domestic cricket, with that new tier structure, people will get picked later.
"It's so competitive you hope people will come into this side a little cricket-hardy."
Arlott: The mood in the camp is great
Arlott was slow to heap praise on herself for her performance but rather credited the atmosphere in the camp as England enter into a new era. However, she did admit it was the "dream start" to her international career.
"Obviously, it is a dream start to my career with England," Arlott said. "It's nice to get back to winning ways with the girls.
"We just wanted to test out seam and it went well. I feel with T20 it's the team who adapts to what you've got on the day the quickest.
"If I bowled my natural hard length, it would make it pretty hard for them to score.
"Everyone stood up and did a job. The mood in the camp is great."
England Women's summer fixtures
All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports
T20 international series vs West Indies (May)
- First T20I, Canterbury: England win by eight wickets
- Second T20I, Hove: England win by nine wickets
- Third T20I: Monday May 26 (2.30pm) - Chelmsford
One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)
- First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby
- Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester
- Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton
T20 international series vs India (June-July)
- First T20I: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge
- Second T20I: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol
- Third T20I: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval
- Fourth T20I: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford
- Fifth T20I: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston
One-day international series vs India (July)
- First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton
- Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's
- Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street
