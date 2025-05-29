Heather Knight: England batter to miss The Hundred and summer with 'significant' hamstring injury

An MRI scan has revealed Heather Knight has suffered a significant tendon injury to her right hamstring and will be ruled out of England's summer internationals and The Hundred in 2025.

The ECB has confirmed the former England captain will now undergo further assessment with the England Women's medical team to determine the next steps of her management.

Although no return date can be set at this stage, the ECB added it is hoped that Knight will be available for the Women's World Cup, which begins in September.

The injury will mean Knight will also be absent for the London Spirit's title defence in this season's Hundred.

Alice Capsey and Lauren Filer had already been drafted into England's ODI squad ahead of the results of scans to Knight's hamstring.

Knight injured her troublesome hamstring when batting during the final match of the T20I series against the West Indies, which England won 3-0.

Knight top-scored as England completed that clean sweep against the West Indies on Monday, but her unbeaten 66 from 47 balls came at a cost as she was unable to field due to injury.

Capsey has received a call-up to the ODI squad after she featured in all three of the T20I contests, though the 20-year-old was used sparingly in those matches, managing just four runs and not given the chance with the ball.

Pace bowler Filer was also added to the ODI squad to take on the West Indies after recovering from a knee injury.

Filer hasn't played at international level since she featured against Australia at the start of the year, with the right-armer in contention to take on the West Indies in what is vital preparation for the World Cup in India.

New England women's head coach Charlotte Edwards says she was impressed with her side as they completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep against West Indies but acknowledges that the upcoming ODI series is the crucial preparation with a World Cup around the corner.

In her first series in charge, Edwards' side romped to victory in the first two matches before a closer 17-run win in the third T20I on Monday.

For Edwards, the T20 series has shown that her side have taken on her instructions to be "ruthless" with the bat.

"I think first and foremost we wanted to win the series 3-0 and I am really happy with that," Edwards told Sky Sports.

"I think we have been put under pressure by Hayley Matthews and I have been really pleased with how the bowlers have reacted.

"I have been so impressed with the batting unit, I have told them to be ruthless and when they get the opportunity to win games, to win them. I think we have done all that.

"I feel these games are really big for us. We have probably got nine games before the World Cup starts so a lot of this is going to be about us getting the right balance of team."

England Women's summer fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20I, Canterbury : England win by eight wickets

: England win by eight wickets Second T20I, Hove: England win by nine wickets

England win by nine wickets Third T20I, Chelmsford: England win by 17 runs

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby

Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester

Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton

T20 international series vs India (June-July)

First T20I: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge Second T20I: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol Third T20I: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval Fourth T20I: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth T20I: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series vs India (July)

First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton

Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's

Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street

