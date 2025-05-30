England vs West Indies: Nat Sciver-Brunt hails adaptation to new leadership after lead secured in ODI series

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt hailed England's start under new leadership after they took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against the West Indies with an emphatic 108-run victory in Derby.

In the first ODI since Charlotte Edwards replaced Jon Lewis as head coach and Sciver-Brunt was appointed successor to Heather Knight as captain, England ultimately outclassed the West Indies.

The foundations for victory were laid by a record 222-run opening stand as Amy Jones, back to the top order for the first time since 2019, hit her maiden ODI century and Tammy Beaumont dazzled with the 11th ton of her career.

It was backed up with ball in hand as Linsey Smith capped her ODI debut with a five-wicket haul, while fellow 50-over debutant Emily Arlott claimed two wickets, including the prized scalp of West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, as England secured a fourth successive victory over their visitors following their whitewash in the T20I series.

"The team did brilliantly," Sciver-Brunt told Sky Sports. "The [opening partnership] was stunning, they read conditions well, played brilliantly, accelerated really well in the middle overs and set us up for a great score.

"With the change of leadership and coach [I'm most proud of] settling in as quickly as we have and really committing to the things we wanted to do - huge partnerships, top batters in towards the end of the innings."

Smith refused to give up England ODI dream

England bowler Smith admitted it was a "surreal" feeling to claim a five-wicket haul on her one-day international debut.

Smith made her England T20 debut against Bangladesh in 2018 and had to wait seven years to get her first cap in the 50-over format, but it was worth the wait as she became only the second woman to take a five-for in her first ODI for the country.

"It's pretty surreal," the 30-year-old said. "Today feels like a bit of a blur but I guess initial feelings are pretty over the moon.

"One, to make my debut. Two, to put in a performance and help the team win, so I'm pretty proud of myself right now. But there's another game coming up quickly and we want to win the series as well."

Smith insisted she did not want to give up on her dream of playing in an ODI for her country, adding: "I've been reminded quite a few times today how many days in between debuts I've had, but I just feel quite proud of myself because it's a dream that I didn't want to give up on.

"I know for quite a while I only played T20 and I knew deep down within me that I wanted to play every format and really push my case for that.

"I started off with Hampshire this year, putting in some good performances and then to carry that into this series to get the win is a good feeling."

'Brilliant feeling' - Jones savours maiden ODI hundred

In a match of milestones, Jones vindicated Edwards' decision to move her up the batting order with a dazzling maiden ODI century (122 off 121 balls) that was 12 years in the making.

"It's pretty special. I've played a fair few games now without one so to tick that off is a brilliant feeling," player of the match Jones told Sky Sports.

"I was so excited when Lottie [head coach Edwards] first had that thought and shared with me that opening could be an option.

"I've obviously done it in the past - while Lottie was in the team, in fact - and so it has come full circle. To have her backing and have that partnership with Tammy, it means a lot."

England Women's white-ball fixtures vs West Indies

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20I, Canterbury : England win by eight wickets

: England win by eight wickets Second T20I, Hove: England win by nine wickets

England win by nine wickets Third T20I, Chelmsford: England win by 17 runs

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

First ODI, Derby: England win by 108 runs

Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester

Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton

Watch the second women's one-day international between England and West Indies, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm on Wednesday June 4 (first ball, 1pm). Stream cricket with NOW.