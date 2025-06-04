Kagiso Rabada: South Africa bowler's one-month ban from cricket was due to testing positive for cocaine

Kagiso Rabada's one-month suspension from cricket was because he tested positive for cocaine, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) has said.

Fast bowler Rabada returned home from his Indian Premier League stint with Gujarat Titans after two games this spring for what was described as "an important personal matter".

The player later revealed he had "returned an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug" after being tested in January while playing in the SA20 in his homeland.

Image: Rabada will likely spearhead South Africa's attack in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's from June 11

Rabada returned from his ban, which spanned from April 1 to May 1, to play two IPL matches for Gujarat, who were eliminated in the play-offs.

The 29-year-old is now in South Africa's squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's - live on Sky Sports Cricket from June 11-15.

Sky Sports pundit and former England fast bowler Stuart Broad will work with South Africa as a coaching consultant ahead of that game.

Australia are the reigning World Test champions after beating India in the 2023 final at The Kia Oval, with New Zealand the inaugural winners when they defeated India in Southampton in 2021.