England vs India: Will tourists miss Virat Kohli? Jacob Bethell or Ollie Pope at No 3? Do England have half an eye on the Ashes?

As England and India gear up for the upcoming five-match Test series starting on Friday, live on Sky Sports, here's a look at the key talking points ahead of the contest...

Pressure on new India captain Gill

India head deeper into the unknown and this new era under a brand new captain, Shubman Gill.

The 25-year-old was picked for the role ahead of Jasprit Bumrah, who had filled in at times during the most recent Test series defeat in Australia in the winter, and though Gill has captained in five T20 internationals and led Gujarat Titans in the IPL, a Test tour of England represents quite the baptism in the role.

"I really don't think he has realised the enormity of what it means to be a Test captain for India," former India batter Dinesh Karthik said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast. "As of now, he is walking into the lion's den."

Not exactly aiding Gill's cause is uncertainty over his own spot in the side. For a man of his talents, an average of 35.05 over 32 Tests is a modest return, while that worsens to 27.53 in the 15 he has played overseas - his lone Test ton away from home coming in Bangladesh three years ago - while his average is just 14.66 across three Tests in England.

Gill is also likely to be burdened with the task of taking Virat Kohli's coveted No 4 spot in the batting lineiup, adding further to the expectations placed on his shoulders.

Any advice? "Put your captaincy hat on only while fielding," Karthik said. "It is imperative for Shubman to score runs to have the respect in that dressing room.

"As an Indian batter, his average is not something that he's going to be proud of, so he needs to get runs so that he doesn't put more pressure on himself.

"That is the first thing I would tell him: 'Be the best batter you can be'.

Bethell or Pope: England's dilemma at No 3

It is decision time, finally, for England on the great Jacob Bethell or Ollie Pope debate as to which of the two bats at No 3 against India - at least for the first Test, if not the entire series.

The poor form of Zak Crawley over the winter and to start the domestic season briefly brought his opener's spot into the conversation, but his 124 in the Test win over Zimbabwe quickly ended that debate, while Pope's own 171 in the innings victory has also likely closed the door on Bethell.

The 21-year-old Warwickshire batter impressed immensely in his debut series in New Zealand over the winter, scoring three half-centuries during the 2-1 win, despite never having batted in the top three previously and with no professional hundred to his name.

Bethell missed the Zimbabwe Test having not been called back from his IPL stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, though he did return for the two white-ball series against West Indies and did give the selectors a reminder of his prodigious talents, smacking 82 off 53 balls in the first ODI and being dismissed only once in the T20Is when belting 85 across the three matches.

"You know what I would have done? I'd have brought Bethell back before the Zimbabwe Test and played him there - and then this would have been a simple call," former England captain Michael Atherton said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

"I suspect what they'll do now is give Pope a go because I'm not sure how you can drop him after 171 against Zimbabwe - albeit it seems to be delaying the inevitable at some point."

How much will India miss Kohli and Sharma?

Many Test cricketing nations would have been relieved to hear about Kohli’s retirement from the format in May. The 36-year-old scored 9,230 runs in 123 Tests to sit fourth in India's all-time list of Test run-scorers, averaging 42 against England.

Kohli inherited and excelled at the No 4 spot following on from Sachin Tendulkar, who batted at that position for the first time during India’s 1991-92 tour of Australia.

Gill, who is taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, is now expected to be the next face of Indian cricket. He started his career as an opener and has since claimed the No 3 role, but is yet to make an impact with the bat outside Asia. Perhaps taking the reins from Kohli at No 4 could see that happen?

Under Sharma, India won half of his 24 Tests as captain since he replaced Kohli in 2022. He also led India to the final of the World Test Championship in 2023, where his side lost to Australia.

As an opener, he averaged 47 against England in the longer format, with KL Rahul set to be his replacement at the top of the order. He will be the most senior batter for the upcoming series, has a good opening record in England and has played in that position during the practice matches.

India are clearly not short of talent as they look to get their new era under way, but with such juggernauts to replace in Kohli and Sharma, Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir will need to play around with the order until they find what works best.

Do England have half an eye on the Ashes?

England's series against India is their last time to prepare for the upcoming away Ashes tour, which gets under way on November 25 in Perth.

Head coach Brendon McCullum said he knows the direction he wants to take his Test team as they nurture spin bowler Shoaib Bashir and slowly reintroduce Jofra Archer into the England set-up.

"England have got to get their act together and make sure they get to Australia with a settled team, and their fast bowlers fit and firing," said Atherton. "The India series will give us a better idea of that.

"England are going to want to win what's in front of them but always with half an eye on what's coming. They'll want a complimentary attack.

"You've got the likes of Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue who've had injury concerns, and are a bit quicker and bowl shorter spells, but England will also want a swinger like [Chris] Woakes or Sam Cook, who played against Zimbabwe."

Whatever the make-up of England's attack throughout the series, this may be the last chance for the bowlers to impress and put in their bid for an Ashes spot.

Series predictions? | 'England strong at home'

Michael Atherton

"England to win because if you look at the recent past, England's record is very strong at home.

"Given the changes to the Indian team and the absence of some absolutely top-notch players - of course they've got great youngsters coming through - I just feel it's not easy to move on from players of that stature and that quality without one or two little stumbles.

"Put those two things together, England's home advantage and the Indian team in a little bit of transition, then it's England to win for me."

Dinesh Karthik

"I was always of the opinion that it could be England 3-1. But after seeing their bowling attack and the number of injuries that they've had, I feel this could be 2-2.

"I think the England bowling attack is very vulnerable. That is the only positive I see. England's batting will definitely put the Indian team under pressure but the bowling is an area that is still a work in progress for England, and that could very well play into India's hands."

England men's Test summer continues with a five-match Test series against India at home, starting on Friday at Headingley, live on Sky Sports.

