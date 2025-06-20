England vs India: Ben Stokes' side's 'rusty' bowling attack exposed as India pile on runs at Headingley

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton said England's bowling attack looked "rusty" as they toiled on the opening day of the Test series against India at Headingley.

After being inserted by Ben Stokes (2-43) at the toss, India piled on 359-3 by stumps on day one of the first Test against an under-cooked England attack.

Chris Woakes (0-89) missed the innings victory over Zimbabwe last month as he recovered from ankle injury, Brydon Carse (1-70) - having had toe trouble of his own since the winter tour of New Zealand - is playing in his first home Test, while Josh Tongue (0-75) was playing at Headingley for the first time.

"It has been a struggle today for England's bowlers, if truth be told," Atherton said. "They've looked a bit rusty to me.

"It's the kind of ground and pitch where you want to be very particular about your lengths.

"There was only that short burst just before lunch when England took two quick wickets but, other than that, it was all in favour of the bat today."

Fellow former England captain Nasser Hussain was also critical of England's seamers as they struggled on day one.

"No control of length and line, in particular," Hussain said. "It did do a little bit before lunch, it swung around a bit, but I don't think they nailed that top of off [line] that skippers, coaches, and bowlers themselves would want.

"After lunch, it got flatter. And with this outfield, if you lack a bit of control with the ball you can quickly lose it in the field, the run-rate can get away from you.

"Stokes was certainly not hoping for that, and the reason India got that was because England were slightly off their line and length, and they paid the price."

Carse claimed one wicket for his 16 overs of toil, while Stokes pitched in with the other two from his 13, as at least the form and fitness of the England captain can be taken as a positive from proceedings in Leeds.

"Stokes has been England's best bowler today," Atherton added.

"He was asked ahead of the game as to why he didn't play in the England Lions fixture [against India A], having played only one first-class match this year - the Zimbabwe Test - and he said he came out of that Test match feeling good and didn't feel the need to get any extra match practice.

"He used the weeks either side of that Test to try and get back to the bowling action he had when he felt he was bowling at his best, which was around 2020.

"He looked in eye-catchingly good rhythm in that Zimbabwe game when he did bowl, which wasn't very much. The short spells he bowled, though, he looked really good I thought."

Atherton also questioned Stokes' decision to insert India on a dry pitch and said it was an "interesting" call as the stats suggested otherwise, particularly after the hosts only managed three scalps.

"It was a really interesting call [at the toss]. All the numbers say bowl - the last six wins here have come from the team bowling first," Atherton added.

"But cricketing common sense says it's a hot day, and it's 30 degrees over the next couple of days.

"I think in the end Ben has gone with the stats, what the pitch has done here at Headingley this year - it hasn't deteriorated in county games - and also England's strength: they don't mind a chase."

