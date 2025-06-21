England vs India: Mark Wood targets fifth Test at The Oval for return from knee injury

England fast bowler Mark Wood says he is targeting the fifth and final Test of the series against India for his potential return from injury.

Wood has been out since suffering a knee injury during England's ICC Champions Trophy group-stage defeat to Afghanistan in March.

The 35-year-old spoke to Sky Sports about his frustration at another lengthy spell on the sidelines but he is hopeful of playing for England before the summer is out.

Image: Mark Wood (right) picked up a knee injury in the ICC Champions Trophy in March

"[The knee is] not bad. Slow progress," Wood said.

"It's not gone as quick as I'd have wanted but this last little bit, I'm starting to kick on and I'm bowling again.

"I'm not too far away now; maybe the last game of the series I can try and aim for. That's at the forefront of my mind."

Wood is one of a number of England quicks currently out through injury, with Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Gus Atkinson all currently unavailable.

Archer, however, appears to be the closest to a return, with England national selector Luke Wright suggesting earlier this month he could even feature in the second Test against India at Edgbaston from July 2.

Archer has been out with a thumb injury, the latest in a long line of injury issues that have prevented him playing in a Test since February 2021.

England captain Ben Stokes has said the 30-year-old is "absolutely desperate to put the white shirt back on."

"Randomly, a couple of times he would just send me a text saying, 'Zim[babwe]?'" said Stokes, referencing England's innings victory at Trent Bridge in May.

"I was like, 'Let's just hold it there, alright. I know you're in a good spot right now but let's not just rush into it'.

"He's obviously had a horrific time with injuries but he's had some good amount of cricket, albeit in the white-ball formats.

"It's really exciting for England, but also more exciting for Jof that he's in a position now where we're able to have a plan in place, and hopefully him get through something to actually be considered for selection for Test cricket."

