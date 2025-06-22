England vs India: First Test hangs in the balance as visitors rue missed opportunities

A shock decision at the toss, an India batting collapse, a Jasprit Bumrah masterclass, an Ollie Pope century and some Harry Brook heartbreak later, we are no closer to knowing who is going to win the first Test between England and India at Headingley.

Just looking at the scoreline at the end of day three, it may look like India have the upper hand as they closed 96 runs ahead with eight wickets in hand.

However, that does not tell the full story as England pulled themselves to parity and then dealt India the potentially tricky hand of resuming their second innings on day four, where the forecast is set to offer something different.

When Ben Stokes opted to bowl when he won the toss, his decision was met with disbelief as the sun cracked the flags at Headingley.

The England skipper cited that the stats show bowling first on this pitch works and three days in, there is certainly a chance he could be proven correct.

After getting to 430-3 in their first innings, India's seven remaining wickets fell for just 41 runs.

Meanwhile, England's first innings did not produce as many standout solo performances but did pick up more runs than should have been allowed.

After Jamie Smith fell to put England on 349-6 it looked like India really had an opportunity to put the home outfit under pressure.

Instead, Harry Brook (99), Chris Woakes (38), Brydon Carse (22) and Josh Tongue (11) kept the run tally ticking and then some.

They were all out for 465, trailing India by just six runs, and very much back in the game.

Indeed, they entered a tricky evening session knowing they had work to do and while they closed with just the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) and Sai Sudharsan (30) having fallen, they now have a mountain of work to do to post a score that is difficult for England to chase - something they would likely not have had to do were it not for that late first-innings batting collapse.

"I think India will be a little disappointed. They had the collapse of 7-41 in their innings and the England score should then have been a lot less," Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain said.

"That last little session tonight was vital for them in that they didn't let England back into the game even more."

Now, all eyes will be on day four where it feels like the fate of this Test will all but be decided.

For Sky Sports Cricket's Ravi Shastri, India would be happy posting 310 for England to chase.

However, they will have to deal with England coming in on a pitch which does not seem to be deteriorating.

"I think India will be disappointed, too. England have pulled things back and this game is now on an even keel," Shastri said.

"This pitch is still good so England will fancy their chances of chasing and India know they have got to bat the day tomorrow.

"They have got to get past 300 and put England under pressure. Had they held their catches, they should have had a lead of 150-plus.

"There is a lot of time left in this Test match and the game is even."

At 11am on Monday morning, KL Rahul (47no) and skipper Shubman Gill (6no) will walk out to the middle. Stokes and Tongue will most likely start the bowling. The Western Terrace will wait in anticipation in how the day will unfold.

By 6.30pm, three sessions later, it feels like we will finally know who has the upper hand as an absorbing first Test approaches its climax.

