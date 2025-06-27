England welcome back 'happy' Sophie Ecclestone and take Charlotte Edwards' 'winning mentality' into India series

Lauren Bell says England are delighted to have a "happy" Sophie Ecclestone back in their squad for the series against India - as well as the "winning mentality" coach Charlotte Edwards has instilled.

Left-arm spinner Ecclestone - the top-ranked bowler in the women's ODI rankings and fourth in the T20 charts - missed the 50-over and T20 sweeps of West Indies earlier this summer as she recovered from a knee injury.

The 26-year-old has since taken a break from the game in order to manage a quad issue and "prioritise her wellbeing" but is now set to play international cricket for the first time since the 16-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia over the winter.

Ahead of the first of five T20 internationals against India - starting at Trent Bridge on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 2.30pm - fast bowler Bell said of Ecclestone: "She is a great addition, the best bowler in the world at what she does.

"She is massive for us, bringing a lot of leadership qualities and is really helpful for the spinners.

"They did amazing in the West Indies series without her but I think they are all very happy to have her back to turn to and talk to.

"She is extremely talented and will add a lot to our bowling attack. It is exciting to see her happy and enjoying cricket."

She is really relaxed and calm and wants everyone to have a real say in how they go about their game. She leads from the front – she is amazing at all three aspects of the game as well as the way she trains and the type of professional she is.

'We now have more of a focus on winning'

England - who will also play India in three one-day internationals from Wednesday July 16 as they build towards the World Cup in India this autumn - bounced back from the Ashes debacle by making light work of West Indies across a trio of ODIs and as many T20s.

Those matches were the first as head coach for former Ashes and World Cup-winning captain Edwards after she succeeded the sacked Jon Lewis.

Edwards took on the job after plenty of success as a domestic coach, winning the Women's Premier League twice with Mumbai Indians, The Hundred with Southern Brave and multiple Rachael Heyhoe Flint and Charlotte Edwards Cups with Southern Vipers.

Image: Charlotte Edwards presided over 3-0 sweeps of West Indies in T20 and ODI cricket in her first assignments as England head coach

Lewis - who was unable to win a World Cup or Ashes while in charge of England - often spoke about playing entertaining cricket but Bell revealed the mindset has shifted.

She said: "Lott (Charlotte Edwards) brings the winning mentality.

"The way Lewy (Jon Lewis) went about things, I really enjoyed it, but Lott has more of a focus on winning and how you are going to beat the opposition.

"That is obviously something we lacked under pressure in previous series. It is a blank slate and we are moving forward now."

'No one cruises in their position now'

England's fast-bowling stocks are strong, with Em Arlott impressing in her debut series against West Indies, taking 10 wickets across three T20 and two ODIs, and Bell, Issy Wong and Lauren Filer also options for Edwards in the T20 series against India.

Image: England fast bowler Lauren Bell says she likes being under pressure for her place

Bell said: "No one cruises in their position now.

"You want to feel like you have got people coming after you and really putting you under pressure and that brings out the best performances and drives everyone's standards."

On India, she added: "They are going to be a really challenging team, for sure. We are going to have to play our best cricket to beat them.

"It's one of the series you always look forward to being part of. It's exciting to be up against some of the best players, that usually brings the best out of you."

England vs India fixtures 🏏

All time UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports

T20 international series

First T20: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm)- Trent Bridge

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm)- Trent Bridge Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series