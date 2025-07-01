England head coach: Andrew Flintoff insists he has no interest in succeeding Brendon McCullum

Andrew Flintoff insists he has no interest in succeeding Brendon McCullum as England head coach.

Flintoff is overseeing the fortunes of England Lions and Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, having returned to cricket following his Top Gear crash that left him with severe facial and rib injuries.

He has been linked with the top England post, possibly if McCullum opts against extending his contract with the national side that covers all three formats and runs up to and including the 2027 World Cup.

But Flintoff rejected the notion, instead choosing to highlight how big a fan of McCullum he is, likening the New Zealander's influence to Sir Gareth Southgate with the England football team from 2016-24.

Asked about the prospect of taking over from McCullum, the 2005 Ashes hero told the Stick to Cricket podcast: "It's not something I'm looking at. Baz McCullum is incredible - the best England coach.

"He's unbelievable and the culture he's created is incredible. It's similar to what Gareth Southgate did with the football lads; they are not just good players but great lads as well.

"I'm enjoying working under Keysy (England managing director of men's cricket Rob Key), it's no secret he's one of my best mates and he's helped me so much in other things. With Baz, we've got a great relationship and the utmost respect."

Flintoff, a former England captain, initially joined then white-ball head coach Matthew Mott's backroom team on an ad-hoc basis in September 2023, although he did not travel to that year's World Cup in India.

He was, however, part of England's coaching staff at last year's T20 World Cup, which - following a semi-final exit - led to Australian Mott's sacking.

Flintoff last year lifted the Superchargers to within a whisker of the knockout stages of The Hundred in his first season, after they had finished bottom of the standings the year before, while he presided over a tour to Australia last winter with the Lions, who have recently drawn two unofficial Tests against India A.

The 47-year-old former all-rounder added: "Honestly, at the moment, I feel as though I'm in the perfect place working with the Lions. I don't see this as a stepping stone to anything else, I'm invested in this and get a chance to work with these lads.

"I'm not looking at the franchise world or anything else, although I do the Northern Superchargers, which came around last year and I enjoy working with (Superchargers captain) Harry Brook on that.

"I've been guilty of, in the TV world and in retirement, always looking for the next thing, chasing things. I'm actually really happy, working with great lads and great staff around me.

"I think I've got a job to do here and it's not like, 'what's next?'"

