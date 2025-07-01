England vs India: Jofra Archer showing 'effortless pace' as he works towards Test comeback, says Ben Stokes

Jofra Archer's "effortless pace" in the nets has been a "wake-up call" for England captain Ben Stokes as the fast bowler works towards a Test return he has always wanted.

Archer is back with the England camp after four years away from the Test game due to elbow and back injuries but will not play in the second match of the series against India, at Edgbaston live on Sky Sports from Wednesday (11am start), with the hosts unchanged.

The 30-year-old, who could make his long-awaited comeback in the third Test at Lord's from July 10, will stay with England this week rather than return to County Championship action with Sussex, something Stokes says is vital for his reintegration.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' James Cole reports from England training at Edgbaston and assesses when Archer is likely to make his Test return

Archer missed training on Monday due to a family emergency but returned to the group a day later.

Stokes - whose side pulled off a chase of 371, their second-highest in Tests, to win the series opener at Headingley last Tuesday - said of Archer: "I have been in constant communication with him since his injury troubles hit him and he was so determined to get back playing Test cricket and be available for selection.

'When Archer has the ball in his hand, the atmosphere changes'

"I think it is important for Jof to be around the group this week as the last time he was in a Test dressing room it was under a different regime.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Mark Wood discuss Archer's exclusion from England's team for the second Test against India

"Hopefully we will see him play a part in this series going forward so time spent with other individuals is very important, not just the performances out on the field.

"Red ball, white ball, we all know he is an incredibly gifted cricketer.

"When he walks out for England and has the ball in his hand, the whole atmosphere of the game changes regardless of the situation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Woakes feels fellow seamer Archer could still have his best years ahead of him after a horror time with injury

"Facing him in the nets, he got the ball swinging quite nicely. It was effortless pace. It has been a while since I faced him so it was a wake-up call for me."​​​​​​

Stokes in good place with bowling after draining first Test

Stokes also spoke about his own bowling, having recorded figures of 5-113 from 35 overs in the win at Headingley, in what was just his second match since returning from a hamstring injury sustained during the 2-1 series victory in New Zealand late last year.

The skipper added: "I offered absolutely nothing to the world three days after that game! I was a shadow of my normal self but that shows how much a five-day Test takes out of you.

"I felt great going into the game - I had done everything possible to not have to worry about anything outside of what you normally worry about.

Image: Stokes says he is in a good place with his bowling after getting through 35 overs in the first Test at Headingley

"I was able to back up spells throughout the day and thought I managed to maintain my pace, which is something I wanted to concentrate on.

"The ball came out nicely, I bowled for 35 overs, so it was a good week last week. Hopefully I can produce something similar."

'Bashir buzzing to spend time with Moeen'

With Archer's Test return delayed for at least one more game, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue will join Stokes in the pace attack once again as England look to take a 2-0 lead.

Shoaib Bashir remains the frontline spinner, having worked with a man who used to perform that role for England, Moeen Ali, in the lead up to the Birmingham Test.

Image: Moeen Ali (right) has been working with England ahead of the Edgbaston Test

Former England captain, and current Lions head coach, Andrew Flintoff has also been with the group this week.

Stokes said: "It's been a constant thing for us to get some of the greats who've represented England into the environment.

"Bash (Shoaib Bashir) was buzzing to spend time with Moeen. The more we get people like that in the dressing room, it's great for this team.

"It's amazing how many good conversations you can have in a social environment. It doesn't have to be in a boardroom or around a table.

"Natural conversations that come out of nothing are so invaluable and just as important."

Watch the second Test between England and India live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am Wednesday (11am first ball) or stream without a contract. Coverage picks up on Sky Sports Main Event from 1.45pm, after The Lions play Queensland Reds.

England vs India Test series ☀️

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports