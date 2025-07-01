England vs India: Ben Stokes relishing 'awesome' Edgbaston atmosphere - but will Jasprit Bumrah play second Test?

Ben Stokes is relishing the "awesome" Edgbaston atmosphere as England look to seize a 2-0 lead against an India side yet to decide whether bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will play.

England clinched a stunning chase of 371 - their second-highest in Tests - to win the series opener at Headingley and now return to the ground where they secured their highest, having knocked off 378 versus India during the maiden 'Bazball' summer of 2022.

The hosts have lost three of their last five Tests in Birmingham - two to Australia, once to New Zealand - but before that had gone unbeaten at the Midlands stadium for over a decade, while it was also the venue for that famous two-run Ashes win 20 years ago.

India, meanwhile, have a dismal Test record at Edgbaston, losing seven and drawing one of their eight matches.

"The atmosphere is awesome, especially when the Hollies Stand gets going around 4.30pm for obvious reasons!" England captain Stokes said of Edgbaston ahead of a Test you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from Wednesday (10am on air, first ball at 11am).

"We know when it's India vs England it's slight 50-50 with the support so that adds to the spectacle.

"We all love playing at Edgbaston and we have a pretty good record here. The food is great here as well which helps!

England XI for second Test Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

"We have even more confidence now [after the chase at Headingley]. It's a good start but one of the important things for us is starting at zero again. We don't take anything for granted."

England have named an unchanged XI so fast bowler Jofra Archer, who Stokes says has shown "effortless pace" in the nets, must wait for his Test comeback after four years away due to injury.

They are a good team and always fight hard. They are very passionate. There is always pressure on international sportsmen but playing cricket for India, there is probably a bit more on than any other nation.

Bumrah 'available' but will he feature at Edgbaston?

Bumrah, who picked up five first-innings wickets in Leeds, said before the series that he would play only three of the five Tests as he manages his return following a back injury - a plan that has not changed despite India slipping 1-0 down.

Asked whether his star bowler will play at Edgbaston, with the third Test at Lord's set to start just four days after the conclusion of the second, India captain Shubman Gill said: "Bumrah is definitely available but we are just going to see how to manage workload in the upcoming Test matches.

"We are trying to find the right combination where we can take 20 wickets and score runs on these surfaces.

"You definitely miss your best bowler if he is not playing but we had that sorted before the series.

One option for India is two play two spinners, with either Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav coming into the XI to support Ravindra Jadeja after a first Test in which the tourists' seamers, bar Bumrah, largely toiled.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep averages 22.28 versus England in Test cricket and bagged 19 wickets in four matches during the 4-1 series win over Stokes' side in India in early 2024.

India make unwanted history at Headingley India are the first side to score five individual hundreds in a Test and lose it, with Rishabh Pant's two centuries plus one each for skipper Shubman Gill and openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul coming in vain for the tourists at Headingley.

However, his inclusion could weaken the away side's batting depth even further after they suffered collapses of 7-41 and 6-31 at Headingley to lose a game they dominated for long parts, with a raft of dropped catches also proving costly.

Gill, who admitted his team should have batted England out of the game in the first Test, added: "Ideally you want your batting depth to seven or eight but if you are going down to nine it is difficult to get 20 wickets on these types of wickets.

Even though he is my opposition, I love watching Rishabh play, love the way he takes it on. He has got a bit of stick in his time but that type of talent – when you let that be free, last week can happen. We know we will get our chances with the way he plays but he is a very dangerous player.

"It is about finding the right combination. If we are able to go with four or five premier bowlers with maybe a sixth bowling option and then bat to seven or eight that will be a good combination.

"These are difficult calls but I think if you go in with an extra spinner you have to think how you manage him on day one."

