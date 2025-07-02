England vs India: Shubman Gill hits ton as tourists reach 310-5 on day one of second Test after resting Jasprit Bumrah

Shubman Gill hit a hundred as India reached 310-5 on day one of the second Test against England at Edgbaston after Ben Stokes had no hesitation in inserting the tourists once again following the thrilling victory chasing in the series opener at Headingley.

Stokes had put India in to bat in Leeds a little under two weeks ago and that decision was pored over after his opponents piled on 359-3 on day one, only for England to have the last laugh by pulling off a chase of 371 - their second-highest in Tests - on the final day.

The home captain was not dissuaded by the sun starting to poke through around 10 minutes before the toss in Birmingham on Wednesday and was rewarded for bowling first when the impressive Chris Woakes (2-59) forced KL Rahul (2) to chop on in the ninth over.

Score summary - England vs India, second Test, Edgbaston, day one India 310-5 from 85 overs: Shubman Gill (114no), Yashasvi Jaiswal (87), Ravindra Jadeja (41no), Karun Nair (31); Chris Woakes (2-59), Brydon Carse (1-49), Ben Stokes (1-58), Shoaib Bashir (1-65)

However, vital knocks from visiting skipper Gill (114no off 216 balls) - who notched a patient seventh Test century and second in as many games since assuming the captaincy - and Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 off 107), which were constructed on a slow, flat pitch, meant India were happy at stumps, particularly having been tottering on 211-5.

Gill and Ravindra Jadeja (41no) shared an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 99 after joining forces following two wickets for three runs from 208-3, including that of the dangerous Rishabh Pant for 25.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment India captain Shubman Gill clinched a 199-ball century - his seventh ton in Tests - with a swept four off England's Joe Root

Jaiswal was not happy, though, when he fell 13 runs short of what would have been a sixth Test ton, fourth versus England and second of this series following his knock of 101 at Headingley - the left-hander livid after chasing a wide ball from Stokes and edging behind.

And ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri was not happy either when it was announced in the morning that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah would sit out the game as he manages his workload.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was left surprised by the tourists' decision to rest star seamer Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has committed to playing three of the five Tests after a back injury last winter and will be absent when England, in all likelihood, attempt another chase later in the match at the venue where they knocked off a national-record 378 against India in 2022.

England take five wickets after electing to bowl in Birmingham

Woakes, bowling on his home ground and looking much sharper than he did at Headingley, could have had three wickets in his opening spell only for two lbw reviews to stick with umpire's call on height.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Woakes struck early for England, forcing India opener KL Rahul to chop on to his stumps

But the Warwickshire man did account for Rahul, with a batter who had played in such composed fashion in Leeds unsure whether to play or leave Woakes before the seamer made the breakthrough.

Jaiswal, subjected to one of those failed lbw reviews, stitched a stand of 80 with Karun Nair (31) - the latter promoted to No 3 after Sai Sudharsan was dropped - as the pair tucked into a wayward opening burst from Josh Tongue, before Nair then clipped clip a rising delivery from Brydon Carse (1-49) to slip shortly before lunch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brydon Carse picked up England's second wicket of the day - Karun Nair caught at slip by Harry Brook

Jaiswal played coruscating strokes through the off-side and it seemed England's best chance of getting him out would be by tucking him up with short balls, only for the opener to waft at Stokes (1-58) outside off stump as his 66-run alliance with Gill was broken.

A double strike after tea then boosted England with first Pant who had scored a couple of bonkers hundreds in the first Test, holing out off spinner Shoaib Bashir (1-65) at long-on after a shrewd fielding change from Stokes had tempted the big shot.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (1), brought into the India side to bolster the batting after lower-order collapses of 7-41 and 6-31 in Leeds, was then castled by Woakes shouldering arms to his sixth ball.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England stuck twice in quick succession after tea with Shoaib Bashir and Woakes accounting for Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy respectively

Reddy's inclusion was one of three changes for the tourists as they aimed to level the series; seamer Akash Deep and off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar also coming in as Bumrah, Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur made way.

Washington was vying with left-armer Kuldeep Yadav to serve as India's second spinner and got the nod based on his superior batting, although Kuldeep is a greater wicket-taking threat and could have been useful, especially in the fourth innings.

England went in unchanged, meaning fast bowler Jofra Archer must wait until at least the third Test at Lord's from July 10 to make his international red-ball comeback after four years away following serious elbow and back injuries.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' James Cole explains when it is likely Jofra Archer will return to England's Test XI

Missed opportunity for England?

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain:

"England will feel very much the same as they did after day one at Headingley but it's probably a bit more of a missed opportunity here - before that Gill-Jadeja stand, they were ahead of the game whereas they never really were in Leeds.

"One thing Stokes has, not just because of his leadership but because of results, is the belief and backing of his bowling attack. It was a tough day at the office but you can't fault the bowlers' effort.

"India should now be getting this total up to 450 and beyond. Can they make up for their mistakes last time?"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England seamer Chris Woakes reflects on his side's 'near misses' on a 'flat' pitch

'England's day could have been different'

England seamer Chris Woakes, speaking to Sky Sports:

"A couple of decisions go our way early doors and all of a sudden they're 30-3 and we're looking at a completely different day ahead.

"I thought we stuck to the task well. The surface just went really flat after lunch - there was not much to work with.

"After a couple of wickets early in that last session we felt we could have kicked on and got into the tail but they played well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports pundits assess Gill's 'disciplined' century and where he has improved his game

Shastri hails 'disciplined' Gill

Sky Sports Cricket's Ravi Shastri:

"Gill's performance was superb. It was disciplined, he looked solid, looked fantastic. He has worked hard on his defence.

"When he last came to England, he played with hard hands, pushed at the ball, but now, the top hand is in control.

"He allows the ball to come to him, trusts in his defence and has all the shots in the book when he goes on the attack."

Watch day two of the second Test between England and India live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.15am Thursday (11am first ball) or stream without a contract.

England vs India - results and schedule

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports