England in need of 'special' Jofra Archer after India defeat in second Test but Lord's return is 'a gamble'

Nasser Hussain fears England's Test series with India may have "shifted in India's favour" with the hosts' heavy defeat in the second Test at Edgbaston and hopes the return of "special" Jofra Archer could provide a spark.

It is expected Archer will appear in his first Test match in four years in the third Test at Lord's on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - while Gus Atkinson has also been called up to the squad ahead of an anticipated return.

Hussain believes it could be a "gamble" for both to play, but given the struggles of England's seamers across the first two Tests, in which India have scored 1,849 runs, it might be one they're willing to take.

"The fact is, England were completely outbowled [at Edgbaston]," Hussain said. "The difference between the two sides, for me, was how well the two opening bowlers bowled for India.

"I said it on commentary at one point, it looked like they were bowling on a different surface."

"England may have a couple of bowlers coming back from injury in Atkinson and Archer, who has not played for a very long time.

"It's an absolute gamble [both playing at Lord's]. You may have to then consider playing someone like Sam Cook, who can bowl long spells and at one end for you.

"They'll need someone to do the donkey work, and it can't be [Ben] Stokes - he has to bowl short bursts.

"It has backfired a bit that they've gone back to back with the same attack for the first two Tests. If you'd have rested [Chris] Woakes here then you could have played him at Lord's, where he has a fantastic record. It's a small sample size, but Atkinson also has a really good record with bat and ball at Lord's."

'Fingers crossed' for Archer's return at Lord's

On Archer's expected return after four years of injury struggles, Hussain added: "Good for the lad.

"We only see Jofra bowling into a mit, we don't see all of the rehab work that you have to do - it must be soul-destroying, all of the comebacks, the attempted comebacks and the injuries.

"He is going to be back, but it is a little bit 'fingers crossed'. The adrenaline of a Test match, especially as a bowler, is different - Stuart Broad will tell you.

"We've seen bowlers come back and by tea time they're cramping up and can't get through their last spell of the day.

"With Mark Wood when he has come back in [after injury], he has come back with pace - operating around 90-95mph - but he has been in and out of the side. Jofra has been out for four years!

"That said, England do need something different now, something special, and when Archer was at his best, he was special."

'Dynamic of series may have shifted in India's favour'

While England will be hopeful of a new-look pace attack getting them back to winning ways at Lord's, India will be welcoming back their seamer spearhead - and arguably the best bowler in the world - Jasprit Bumrah.

In addition to Bumrah, Akash Deep will surely retain his spot after taking 10 wickets in the second Test, while Mohammed Siraj has fond memories of Lord's, having taken eight in India's last visit to the Home of Cricket in 2021.

"It's a very decent attack, going back towards the sort of attack they've had in the past," Hussain said.

"I think Akash Deep has been a real find. He could be a useful bowler running in from that Pavilion End at Lord's and hitting the pitch hard.

"You've got Siraj, who has got a massive heart and has history at Lord's - he will try from first ball to last - and then you add to that all the skills of a rested Jasprit Bumrah.

"India took a gamble that they could be 2-0 down game to Lord's, but instead it's 1-1 with a rested Bumrah.

"The dynamic of the series may have just shifted in India's favour."

