England vs India: Akash Deep takes six wickets as tourists level series at Edgbaston despite Jamie Smith fifty

Akash Deep completed a 10-wicket match haul as India dismissed England for 271 on the final day of the second Test at Edgbaston to win by a whopping 336 runs and level the five-match series.

Jamie Smith (88 off 99), who followed up his first-innings 184, and skipper Ben Stokes (33) delayed the tourists' with a stand of 70 from a Deep-inflicted 83-5 - a partnership snapped on the stroke of lunch when Stokes was pinned lbw by Washington Sundar.

Smith kept England just about afloat in the second session, adding 46 with Chris Woakes (7), only to then hole out off Deep attempting a third six in a succession, undone by a corking slower ball as the India quick clinched his maiden Test five-for.

Score summary - England vs India, second Test, Edgbaston India 587 all out in first innings: Shubman Gill (269), Ravindra Jadeja (89), Yashasvi Jaiswal (87); Shoaib Bashir (3-167), Chris Woakes (2-81) England 407 all out in first innings: Jamie Smith (184no), Harry Brook (158); Mohammed Siraj (6-70), Akash Deep (4-88) India 427-6 declared in second innings: Shubman Gill (161), Ravindra Jadeja (69no), Rishabh Pant (65), KL Rahul (55); Josh Tongue (2-93) England 271 all out in second innings (set 608 to win): Jamie Smith (88), Brydon Carse (38), Ben Stokes (33); Akash Deep (6-99)

Deep then made that six, and 10 for the match, by taking the winning wicket - Brydon Carse (38 off 48) spooning to India skipper Shubman Gill at cover after some lusty blows - after Mohammed Siraj had held on to a screamer at midwicket to remove tailender Josh Tongue (2) off the bowling of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja

The game was done before tea and the series is now all square heading to Lord's for the third Test from Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket (on-air from 10am, first ball at 11am).

India's win, their first in Birmingham in nine attempts after seven defeats and a draw, came after they had lost the series opener at Headingley as England pulled off their second-highest chase of 371.

The tourists' response to that has been superb.

No rare Bazball draw as Deep shreds England

Talk before play on Sunday had centred on whether England, 72-3 overnight in a record chase of 608, would really target a number so stratospheric - and perhaps even impossible - or instead play out for what would have been just the second draw in the Bazball era.

Any thoughts of a win were all but eradicated by morning rain that shaved 10 overs off the allocated 90 and meant it took until 12.40pm for the cricket to begin - and prospects of a draw for the hosts were then largely vaporised by a vicious spell from the electric Deep.

Deep, picked in place of rested seam-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, forced Ollie Pope (24) to chop onto his stumps in the fourth over of the day and then pinned Harry Brook (23) lbw in the sixth with a sizzling delivery that seamed in and stayed low.

Deep's dismissals of Brook, Pope and latterly Smith followed his wickets of Ben Duckett (25) and Joe Root (6) the previous evening and fine figures 4-88 in England's first innings and he now looks nailed on to play alongside a refreshed Bumrah at Lord's later this week.

Just as earlier in the game, England wicketkeeper Smith came to the middle in a crisis - that was 84-5 in the first innings, before he smoked an 80-ball ton and stitched a stand of 303 with Brook.

The Surrey man headed to the crease this time with his side one run worse off and impressed again as he took his tally of runs in the match to 272, after successfully overturning an lbw dismissal on 71.

Gill inspirational as India level series in Birmingham

Had the weather, England or a combination of both prevented India winning this Test, then the length of time it took for visiting skipper Gill to declare would have been poured over ad nauseam.

It would also have taken some of the gloss off his remarkable game with the bat, in which he registered scores of 269 and 161 for 430 runs in total, the second highest in history, behind only Graham Gooch's 456 for England against India at Lord's in 1990.

Ultimately, though, the heat diverted to England skipper Stokes, whose decision to bowl first on the most docile of batting decks backfired, with India piling on nigh on 600 and never letting that stranglehold slip, save for when Smith and Brook ran riot on Friday.

Another key aspect of this result was the success of India's new-ball bowlers compared to England's and changes look afoot for the hosts ahead of the next match in London.

Jofra Archer is in line to make his Test comeback after an injury-blighted four years with Carse, troubled by the recurrence of a toe complaint, likely to drop out.

Sam Cook, Jamie Overton and, if fit, Gus Atkinson will also come into contention should England want an even bigger refresh.

India will head to Lord's with the momentum, a replenished Bumrah and the feeling they should be 2-0 up with batting collapses and a catalogue of dropped catches causing them to lose in Leeds having dominated for long periods.

The series is set up beautifully.

