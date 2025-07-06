England vs India: Gus Atkinson added to England squad for third Test at Lord's

England have added fast bowler Gus Atkinson to their squad for the third Test against India at Lord's.

England fell to a 336-run defeat in the second Test at Edgbaston on Sunday, with the tourists levelling the five-match series at 1-1.

The teams now head to Lord's for the third Test, starting on Thursday, live on Sky Sports as England look to make a comeback from their heavy defeat.

England, set a mammoth 608 to win, struggled to take wickets on a flat pitch, with India's captain Shubman Gill scoring 269 in the first innings and 161 in the second, to help his side to their first-ever win at Edgbaston.

India's batters totalled over 1,000 runs in the second Test as England's bowlers toiled hard, with Josh Tongue (4-212) and Shoaib Bashir (5-286) making an impact.

The hosts had named an unchanged side for the second Test. They will hope Atkinson, who is coming back from a hamstring injury sustained after England's win over Zimbabwe in May, can help them regain the lead in the series.

India decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah, their star fast bowler, for the second Test, and Gill confirmed he will be in the squad at Lord's.

'England need Archer - but it's fingers crossed'

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain said a rested Bumrah will be a dangerous prospect at Lord's, whilst England will have to keep their fingers crossed that Atkinson can perform after a break from the game due to injury.

"We only see Jofra bowling into a mit, we don't see all of the rehab work that you have to do - it must be soul-destroying, all of the comebacks, the attempted comebacks and the injuries," Hussain said on Sky Sports Cricket.

"He is going to be back [at Lord's], but it is a little bit 'fingers crossed'. The adrenaline of a Test match, especially as a bowler, is different - Stuart Broad will tell you.

"We've seen bowlers come back and by tea time they're cramping up and can't get through their last spell of the day.

"Also, with Mark Wood when he has come back in, he has come back with pace - operating around 90-95mph - but he has been in, out of the side... Jofra has been out for four years.

"That said, England do need something different now, something special, and when he was at his best, he was special.

"[Mohammed] Siraj has history at Lord's as well, he likes bowling there. I think [Akash] Deep has been a real find.

"He could be useful, then you've got all the skills of a rested Bumrah, who will be dangerous.

"The dynamics of the Test have just shifted with India coming back."

England Men's Test Squad:



Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Shoaib Bashir (Somerset)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Sam Cook (Essex)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

