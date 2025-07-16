Jofra Archer: England speedster says he can play in final two Tests of the series against India

Jofra Archer says he wants to play the final two Tests against India to prove he deserves a place in the squad for the Ashes in Australia this winter.

Archer played a key role in the thrilling 22-run win at the home of cricket, his first match back after a four-and-a-half-year injury absence.

He routinely cleared the 90mph mark, struck with his third ball of the match and took two vital wickets on the final morning.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch every delivery from Jofra Archer's first over - which includes a wicket - after the bowling star made a return to Test cricket for England

England have carefully managed his return to action following previous setbacks but now that he has the taste for it, Archer wants to make up for lost time.

Asked if he was ready to go again in the fourth Test after getting through just under 40 overs at Lord's, he said: "I can play the other two if they let me.

"I don't want to lose this series. I told Keysy (ECB managing director Rob Key) that I wanted to play the Test summer and I wanted to play the Ashes.

"I think one tick is already there and I will do everything possible in my power to be on the plane in November, or just before.

"Test cricket is the format which would have taken the most time to come back to. I played 50 over and T20 for the last year, year and a half, two years. I think the mentality of the team under Baz (coach Brendon McCullum) suits the way I like to play my cricket so I just couldn't wait to get back and actually do it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the final day of the third Test between England and India with our comms cam!

Archer's consistent ability to summon express speeds was a slight surprise given the sharp uptick in workloads compared to the white-ball arena, but he was desperate to give everything to the cause.

"I think everybody put their body on the line, so it'd be a bit bad if I didn't as well," he said.

"Most of the last day is a blur. It's nice to bowl fast but getting wickets is the most important thing."

Broad: A lovely taste of what's to come for Archer

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from day two of the third Test between England and India at Lord's as Archer struck with just the third ball of his comeback

Sky Sports pundit and Archer's former England team-mate Stuart Broad added: "Yes, Archer bowls 90mph but he also brought the theatre. Your team-mates jump off that.

"For him to be appealing with such energy, diving around in the field, roaring after a wicket - he really led that on the fifth morning.

"He texted me the previous night and said 'tomorrow is going to be a good day' and it is great he was looking forward to that.

"It would have been easy for him to say 'Test cricket is not worth the risk and I can make millions bowling four overs in T20s around the world' but he wants the emotion and won't want to stop.

"This will be a lovely little taste of what's to come."

Stokes: I bowled Archer because of World Cup Super Over

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We head back to the World Cup in 2019 where England beat New Zealand in dramatic fashion

Monday marked six years to the day that Archer delivered the match-winning Super Over in England's win over New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's.

And England captain Stokes says that was on his mind when he decided to bowl the seamer first thing against India in the morning, despite Brydon Carse having produced a terrific spell the previous evening as the tourists closed on 52-4.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Archer took this incredible one-handed catch to remove Washington Sundar for a duck

Stokes said: "Jof played a big role in that [World Cup final] and I just had one of those feelings he would do something special. He cracked the game open with his wickets.

"I had this gut-feeling something was going to happen. Sometimes your gut works, I guess.

"It is awesome to have him back. I'm sure it was a tough week for him but he got some crucial wickets. It was an amazing effort.

"Every time it is announced he is coming on to bowl, the ground erupts. When he starts running in, and the speeds come up on the screen, the feeling in the game just changes."

Watch the fourth Test between England and India, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10am on Wednesday July 23 (11am first ball) or stream without a contract.

England vs India - results and schedule

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all on Sky Sports