England vs India: Nat Sciver-Brunt's side need to decide on batting or bowling depth after losing first ODI, says Mark Butcher

England have to decide whether they will opt for batting or bowling depth, says Sky Sports' Mark Butcher after the hosts fell to a four-wicket defeat against India in the first one-day international on Wednesday.

England posted 258-6 at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton after electing to bat first, with Sophia Dunkley top-scoring with 83 and Alice Davidson-Richards (53) also notching a half-century.

In reply, India made a great start, but after Lauren Bell (1-40) and Sophie Ecclestone (1-34) removed their openers, England took control of the game. However, India's Deepti Sharma (62no) and Amanjot Kaur (20no) led their side to victory after riding the pressure well and batting tactically against England's bowlers.

"England have got a decision to make. I don't think they've got the opportunity, or the players, to have a line-up able to bat seven or eight down," Butcher said on Sky Sports Cricket.

"You're going to have to deal with Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone making their share of runs down at the back end.

"But I think what they've got to do is decide on who your best top six is.

"England could make the decision, we're going to go with six batters, of which Amy Jones is one, so your keeper's in the top six and then choose their best five bowlers.

"They have to make the decision that, even if you score slightly under par, you've got the bowling firepower to defend it."

Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues (48) shared a 90-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which helped to add stability to India's middle order after Harleen Deol (27) was carelessly run out by not grounding her bat, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (17) was trapped lbw shortly after.

That partnership then forced England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt to bowl Ecclestone until she only had two overs left for her death bowling and allowed India to go against her.

"India swept the spinners until distraction, which England were unable to do, they kept the scoreboard moving when the spinners were on," added Butcher.

"There were occasions when they had to soak up pressure, but there were also times when they gave England the run around.

"If you're going to lose a game in a series, lose the first one as long as you learn a lot of things that have happened.

"England could have had another specialist spinner in there, had they not burnt Ecclestone's overs before the halfway stage, but they were so in need of her wicket-taking capability."

Could England opt for two left-arm spinners?

An option for head coach Charlotte Edwards to look at is bringing in left-arm spinner Linsey Smith into the ODI side, alongside fellow spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

Ecclestone and Smith may seem like similar bowlers, but they have different traits.

Ecclestone is six foot tall and can create a unique angle with extra bounce and is able to get sharp turn on the ball, making her a unique spinner in the women's game.

Smith, however, is shorter at 5ft 2in and gets a skiddy trajectory without much turn, meaning it is difficult for batters to hit her over the boundary rope off the height of the ball.

"Somebody like Smith can open the bowling, so England don't have to go with Lauren Filer with the new ball if they are worried about getting hit for boundaries in the powerplay," added Butcher.

"That gives England another wicket-taking option and somebody who can squeeze.

"We know how much more effective slow, spin bowling is in the women's game.

"Therefore, I think England need to take a long, hard look at that balance and decide, perhaps three front-line spinners, two quicks, a little bit of Davison-Richards if we need it, a little bit of Sciver-Brunt if we need it for extra seam bowling back-up.

"If you can't bat as deep as you like, then make the decision of six specialist batters, five bowlers that can get us ten wickets, and we win it that way."

Can England take lessons from India's 'superbly balanced' XI?

India's batting depth allowed them to ride the wave of wickets falling. They didn't panic because their squad was balanced in a way that would allow for their lower-order batters to get substantial scores.

"The batting depth for India is crucial, especially when you are chasing a big total," said Sky Sports' Mel Jones.

"It also allows for a bit of freedom at the top of the order. It gives them the confidence to say they bat deep.

"When you also look at the batting line up it is a mixture of players. They have a smattering of left-handers, they have power hitters, and they have touch players.

"There are sweepers and also player willing to go up and over the top, and they have players that can drop and run.

"It's a superbly balanced team."

