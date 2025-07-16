England vs India: Tourists win by four wickets to take lead in Women's ODI series

England have been left in must-win territory to avoid successive series defeats after India claimed a four-wicket victory in the first Women's ODI in Southampton.

Looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat in the T20 series, England set India 259 for victory at the Utilita Bowl, as birthday girl Sophia Dunkley top-scored with 83 off 92 balls to lead the hosts' recovery from 20-2 and 97-4 as they reached 258-6 after 50 overs.

First ODI summary – India win by four wickets England 258-6 in 50 overs: Sophia Dunkley (83 off 92), Alive Davidson-Richards (53 off 73); Sneh Rana (2-31) Kranti Goud (2-55) India 262-6 in 48.2 overs: Deepti Sharma (62 off 64), Jemimah Rodrigues (48 off 54); Charlie Dean (2-52), Sophie Ecclestone (1-34).

Fears England had not got enough runs on the board were confirmed as Deepti Sharma's 14th ODI half-century saw her post an unbeaten 62 as India chased down the total in 48.2 overs.

India's fifth consecutive ODI victory on English soil sees them take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series ahead of the second ODI at Lord's this Saturday - live on Sky Sports.

Advantage India in Women's ODI series

England were reduced to 20-2 after winning the toss and electing to bat with openers Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont falling victim to Kranti Goud in her opening spell.

The India seamer recovered from three successive wides in an erratic first over by clipping the top of Jones' off stump with a jaffa and followed that up by trapping Beaumont lbw in the fifth over.

Emma Lamb and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt led England's recovery, putting on a much-needed stand of 71 for the third wicket, but just as both looked on course to reach their half-centuries India swung the momentum back in their favour.

Lamb holed out to India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at mid-off off the bowling off Sneh Rana in the 19th over, and the spinner struck again in her next over as Sciver-Brunt fell to a fine catch from Jemimah Rodrigues at short midwicket.

The two-wicket burst left India in the ascendancy but, for the second time, England recovered as Dunkley and Alice Davidson-Richards shared a record 106-run fifth-wicket partnership to get the hosts up and over 200.

Dunkley powered to her sixth ODI fifty off 68 balls and Davidson-Richards claimed her second ODI half-century in 70 balls before the latter farcically lost her wicket when she froze at the crease and casually watched on as wicket-keeper Richa Gosh removed the bails.

A handy 23 off 199 balls from Sophie Ecclestone helped England get their total over 250 before Dunkley, on her 27th birthday, fell final ball to Amanjot Kaur.

India set about chasing 259 for victory in assured fashion, openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana scoring at will after settling to frustrate England's bowlers.

England finally made the breakthrough in the eighth over, Lauren Bell finding the faintest of edges off Mandhana's bat as she departed for 28 after sharing a 48-run stand for the first wicket.

Rawal was sent packing 14 runs short of her half-century by a beauty from Sophie Ecclestone that spun back through the gate and onto the top of off stump.

With India seemingly cruising, Davidson-Richards looked to have swung the game decisively in England's favour with a stunning direct-hit that claimed the wicket of Deol after she inexcusably failed to ground her bat.

Harmanpreet Kaur, trapped lbw by Charlie Dean, followed her back into the pavilion after a superb review overturned the original on-field decision of not out.

But with the tourists floundering on 124-4 in the 28th over, Sharma and Rodrigues steadied the ship, putting on 90 runs for the fifth wicket to frustrate England, who missed a gilt-edged opportunity to remove Sharma when they failed to trigger what would have been a successful lbw review.

And it proved costly, with Sharma reaching her fifty off 52 balls to steer India to victory, as Amanjot Kaur hit the winning runs with 10 balls to spare.

Sciver-Brunt concedes England below par with bat

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt told Sky Sports Cricket: "That partnership in the middle was massive, Sophia Dunkley and Alice Davidson-Richards played really well to get us up to that score from 90-4.

"But ultimately we didn't have enough runs because of the cluster of wickets. That hurt us.

"It was a good surface and the outfield really dried out throughout our innings and for the second innings as well. Probably 280 was a fair score."

Kaur highlights India positives and areas of improvement

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur told Sky Sports Cricket: "Great feeling. The way we played today and bowled, was crucial.

"It was a good wicket to bat on, and we knew if we stayed out there in the middle we could change the game.

"Fielding is something we are working on, we missed a few chances but in the next game we will put something in the field.

"Credit to Deepti and the way she batted."

England vs India schedule

All times UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports

T20 international series

One-day international series

India win by four wickets Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's

Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street

