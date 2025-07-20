World Test Championship: ICC confirm next three finals to be held in England

England will stage the next three World Test Championship finals, the International Cricket Council has announced.

All of the first three showpieces have been held in England, most recently last month with Lord's the venue as South Africa were crowned champions for the first time by defeating holders Australia.

Nearly 110,000 people went through the gates of the so-called Home of Cricket over the course of a Test that lasted four days, although India were reportedly keen to stage the next edition in two years' time.

The influence the country wields in global cricket affairs led to the assumption India would get their wish but England have instead been awarded the finals of the 2027, 2029 and 2031 editions by the ICC.

At its annual conference in Singapore, the ICC noted England's "successful track record in hosting recent finals", even though Ben Stokes' side are yet to reach the one-off, winner-takes-all showdown.

England finished fifth in the 2023-25 cycle although they were deducted 22 points - by far the most of the nine teams involved - for slow over-rates. Without those punishments, they would have placed third.

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould said: "We are absolutely delighted that England and Wales has been chosen to host the next three ICC World Test Championship finals.

"It's a testament to the passion that fans in this country have for this treasured format of the game and the willingness of supporters from around the world to travel here for these games.

"Hosting these finals is a privilege, and we look forward to working with the ICC to build on the success of the previous editions."

