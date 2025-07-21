England vs India: Liam Dawson replaces injured Shoaib Bashir in hosts' side for fourth Test match at Old Trafford

Liam Dawson will replace the injured Shoaib Bashir in the only change to England's side to face India in the fourth Test match at Old Trafford.

Left-arm spinner Dawson is set to play his first Test since July 2017, with a fractured finger having ruled Bashir out of the rest of the series.

After sustaining the injury, Bashir had remained involved in the third Test at Lord's and took the final wicket in a dramatic England victory.

Dawson, 35, has been a star performer on the County Championship circuit with Hampshire and amassed 49 wickets in 2023 and a further 53 in 2024.

He had drifted out of England's red and white-ball contention in recent years, but was recalled to the T20 side earlier this season for the series against West Indies.

England team to play India in fourth Test at Old Trafford Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

Dawson also has 18 first-class hundreds, is renowned as a fine fielder, and is set to bat at No 8 in England's line-up at Emirates Old Trafford where victory would secure a series win for Ben Stokes' side.

Harry Brook said: "(Dawson) is a wily, old fox, very experienced and a very skilful cricketer.

"He's played everywhere, played against everyone so hopefully he can have an amazing performance this week.

"He's willing to always fight for the team, he's very competitive and it's good to have him here."

England have resisted the opportunity to rotate their seam bowlers which means Jofra Archer will continue in the side having made a successful return to the Test team in the win at Lord's after more than four years out of action.

Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes and captain Stokes will also provide further options.

England vs India - results and schedule

England lead five-match series 2-1 (all games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports)

