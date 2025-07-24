England vs India: Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley hit fifties in blistering stand that has hosts on top in fourth Test

A blistering 166-run opening partnership between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett has England on top in the fourth Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford, despite a brave half-century by injured Rishabh Pant earlier on day two.

Pant (54), having retired hurt on 37 on the first evening, returned to add 17 to his overnight score while battling a fractured foot that looks set to rule him out of the rest of the series.

Ben Stokes (5-72) claimed a fifth Test five-for, and first for eight years, as India - resuming the day on 264-4 - were ultimately bowled out for 358, Jofra Archer taking 3-73 which included Pant's wicket.

Score summary - England vs India, fourth Test, Old Trafford India 358 all out after 114.1 overs: Sai Sudharsan (61), Yashasvi Jaiswal (58); Rishabh Pant (54); Ben Stokes (5-72), Jofra Archer (3-73), Liam Dawson (1-45), Chris Woakes (1-66) England 225-2 after 46 overs: Ben Duckett (94), Zak Crawley (84); Ravindra Jadeja (1-37), Anshul Kamboj (1-48)

It looked to be a challenging total, with considerable movement on offer for England seamers on the second day, but a combination of a change in conditions as the sun creeped through the clouds, as well as wayward opening spells from India's seamers, helped the hosts off to a flier with the bat.

Crawley (84) and Duckett (94) belted the ball to all parts, scoring at more than five an over for their partnership, but both fell short of individual centuries as England closed on 225-2, 133 runs behind.

Despite the day firmly belonging to England, much of the first session proved a frustrating one as, having promised so much when Archer dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (20) in his opening over, they'd add only one more wicket before a brief rain shower brought about an early lunch.

As was the case during a wicketless morning on day one, there were numerous plays-and-misses, with the odd one that did find the edge often dropping short, until the golden-armed Stokes finally broke Shardul Thakur's resistance, out for 41 caught by a diving Duckett at gully.

Stokes thought he'd got his man a few overs earlier, fending a glove behind, but DRS showed the ball actually brushed Thakur's shoulder - a terrific not-out decision by umpire Rod Tucker.

Thakur's eventual downfall signalled Pant's laboured arrival at the crease, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter's limping entrance greeted enthusiastically by the Old Trafford crowd.

Though he didn't quite deliver the batting fireworks they'd have hoped for - Pant still severely limited by the blow he'd worn on the boot on day one - a pulled six off Archer was a particular highlight, before he punched four square to bring up a battling, brave half-century.

Stokes added Washington Sundar (27) to his haul as he picked out deep fine-leg on the hook, while Anshul Kamboj (0) nicked off three balls later to seal a first five-wicket haul for the skipper since 2017 at Lord's against the West Indies.

Archer then swiftly wrapped up the innings by sending Pant's off stump cartwheeling out the ground for the second-straight innings, before Jasprit Bumrah fell to a thin edge behind that the England quick had to be convinced by Root to even review.

England's openers were quickly on the front foot in reply, Duckett welcoming Kamboj to Test cricket by striking three fours off the debutant's opening over - although he did survive one scare when nearly dropping his bat onto his stumps to one delivery.

Crawley was a touch slower into his stride, taking till the 10th over to open his boundary account but, after bringing up his 73-ball half-century soon after Duckett raced to his off 46, he actually ended up overtaking his partner.

Crawley's fun would be ended by Jadeja (1-37), edging to slip when made to redo the final ball of the over after a no-ball from the spinner, while Duckett would gift Kamboj (1-48) his maiden Test wicket when chasing a short, wide one and edging behind.

Batting looked a whole lot tougher in the closing stages of the day, India suddenly with a spring in their step, but Ollie Pope (20no) and Joe Root (11no) managed to safely negotiate things through to stumps.

Crawley: Duckett the leader of our partnership

England opener Zak Crawley, speaking to Sky Sports:

"[Duckett] is extremely good, an unbelievable player, and we talk a lot out in the middle about how we are going to go about it.

"He is a phenomenal thinker about the game and hits it in areas where it is hard to contain him.

"I just try to stay with him and hit a couple of nice drives. He is the leader of the partnership.

"I just tried to play every ball on its merits. I think I premediated too much in the last few games.

"I just have to trust my instincts that I am going to defend a good ball and attack in my areas. I felt I did that today and judged length pretty well.

"I was fuming to get out, but it is what it is.

"A first-innings lead would be massive as we know batting last could be tricky. We have a deep batting line-up and are in a good position."

