Rishabh Pant: India batter advised to rest for six weeks after fracturing foot against England on day one of fourth Test

India's Rishabh Pant has been advised to take six weeks' rest after suffering a fractured metatarsal against England on the first day of the Manchester Test.

But Sky Sports News understands that he wants to try and bat again in this innings.

Pant suffered the injury towards the end of day one at Old Trafford, where India need to win to stand a chance of claiming the five-match series outright, but still hopes to play some part with the bat in the remainder of the match.

The wicketkeeper-batter brought trademark chaos after India had slipped from 94 without loss to 140-3 on day one at Emirates Old Trafford, slog-sweeping Jofra Archer for four and belting Brydon Carse for a straight six.

But he inside-edged a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes' yorker flush on to his boot, which he removed to reveal a foot that became increasingly swollen and bruised as he received lengthy treatment.

Pant, who has made 462 runs at 77 in this series, was taken off the field in agony but has not ruled out returning to the crease in Manchester.

However, he may struggle as he has swelling on his front foot and has struggled to get his foot into a shoe.

'It's a body blow'

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain said: "It's a huge deal. We have been on Rishabh Pant watch this morning, and he's not at the ground, with reports he's out for the series.

"Dhruv Jurel has been doing a lot of wicketkeeping this morning.

"That ball [from Woakes that injured Pant] may have effectively got England two wickets, because Pant may not resume his batting here, in the first or second innings.

"The next Test also starts a week today. It's a massive blow for the series if we lose such an influential cricketer."

"It's a body blow," said Ravi Shastri, the former India head coach.

"It will affect the dressing room, because they will have lost a batter for the game - not just this innings, but for the next innings as well.

"If India get into a tight position, his services will be needed. He's an in-form player, plus the energy he brings in the way he plays, the way he disrupts the opposition attack.

"From England's point of view, they think, 'At least we can control the game now'. There's no man in the middle to give them sleepless nights; they don't have that headache anymore."

