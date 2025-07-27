England vs India: Shubman Gill's side secure 'astounding' draw but could Ben Stokes' team have done more?

England's series with India remains alive after the tourists battled to a draw on day five of the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford, setting up a grandstand final at The Kia Oval.

At 0-2 in the first over of their second innings shortly before lunch on day four, and still 311 runs in arrears, India looked toast but England only picked up two more wickets from that point as Shubman Gill's men reached 425-4 from 143 overs.

Gill notched his fourth century of the series, while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar reached three figures late in the piece as India batted on despite England captain Ben Stokes wanting to head off with a stalemate the only possible result.

England were thwarted by India's spirit - and three dropped catches, with Gill shelled on 46 by Liam Dawson and 83 by Ollie Pope and Jadeja grassed on nought by Joe Root.

After the hosts' 2-1 lead was maintained ahead of the final Test from Thursday, Sky Sports Cricket's Dinesh Karthik and Nasser Hussain hailed India and looked at why Stokes' charges were unable to force a series-clinching victory in Manchester.

How impressive was India's fightback?

Sky Sports Cricket's Dinesh Karthik:

"This India team is going to be around for some time now and a draw like this, when everything was against them and they almost felt like they were done, is quite astounding.

"In many ways it is one of the better draws India have had.

"Washington applied himself, showed courage, determination and skill, while Jadeja has been a warrior all series.

"Gill hit the most hard-working hundred of the series so far. He came in on a hat-trick ball and had to take body blows as Stokes was getting it to kick and keep low. He stood there like a rock and stitched a partnership with KL Rahul.

"But it's not the numbers, it's the way India have gone about it. You could see after lunch that India were sure they could do something. They really fought and that attitude will stand them in good stead."

Could England have done more?

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain:

"You can get very excited at Old Trafford, think the pitch is going to disintegrate, go up and down and turn square but it doesn't do that.

"However, [England spinner Liam] Dawson didn't hit the holes enough, the rough enough. There wasn't a lot of rough but there was some so he will be disappointed.

"That's when you come into it and he didn't quite do it but he was playing his first Test in eight years.

"I thought Jofra Archer was key just after lunch with two left-handers in and a newish ball and he didn't quite get it right, plus England had tired bowlers.

"They also dropped three catches and you have to take those chances."

Any issues with India batting on?

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain:

"I didn't have a problem with it. England did. They had tired bowlers and tired legs and wanted to get off but the two lads had worked hard to get into the 80s and 90s and wanted hundreds.

"Stokes didn't have to bowl Harry Brook and it looked a bit silly but we make too much of these things. India deserved the draw and Washington and Jadeja deserved to be there at the end."

