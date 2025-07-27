England vs India: Jasprit Bumrah could yet play crucial final Test but Rishabh Pant definitely out of Kia Oval fixture

Star seamer Jasprit Bumrah could play for India in the crucial final Test against England at The Kia Oval but wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will definitely miss out through injury.

Bumrah revealed earlier in the summer that he would feature in only three of the five fixtures against Ben Stokes' side as he manages his workload and has so far appeared in the defeats at Headingley and Lord's and the hard-fought draw at Emirates Old Trafford.

However, with the tourists still able to secure a 2-2 draw with victory in south London from Thursday, captain Shubman Gill has not ruled out Bumrah - who sent down 33 overs in Manchester - figuring again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final day of the drawn fourth Test between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford

Gill told Test Match Special, while confirming that fast bowler Akash Deep is in contention for The Kia Oval after missing out in Manchester through injury: "If [Bumrah] feels fully fit and available, I think it would be a great deal for us.

"If he's not playing, I still think we have the right kind of bowling attack."

Gambhir: Pant's bravery will be talked about for generations

Pant fractured his foot attempting to reverse sweep a delivery from England seamer Chris Woakes on day one of the fourth Test, retiring hurt on 37 and leaving the field in an ambulance buggy.

But he hobbled to the middle the following day to add 17 to his overnight score, in an act of bravery India coach Gautam Gambhir says will be talked about for years to come.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Rishabh Pant's brave knock in Manchester as he hit a six and a four after hobbling to the crease with a fractured foot

"Rishabh, already it's been declared that he's out of this series," Gambhir added.

"The character and the foundation of this team will be built on what Rishabh did for the team and the country.

"Any amount of praise is not enough for him.

"I think the generations to come will talk about this and generations coming forward should talk about it that he batted with a broken foot."

Watch the fifth Test between England and India, at The Kia Oval, live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday or stream without a contract. Build-up begins at 10am ahead of the first ball at 11am.

England vs India - results and schedule

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all on Sky Sports