England vs India: Jofra Archer should not feature in fifth and final Test with Gus Atkinson a potential replacement, says Stuart Broad

Sky Sports' Stuart Broad believes Jofra Archer should not play in England's fifth Test against India at the Kia Oval after the pace bowler featured in back-to-back matches, with Gus Atkinson as a potential replacement.

Centuries from Shubman Gill (103), Washington Sundar (101no) and Ravindra Jadeja (107no) meant England drew at Emirates Old Trafford, and the series remains at 2-1, setting up a decider for the fifth Test, live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday (11am first ball).

Archer made his comeback to Test cricket at Lord's in the third Test, where he struck with his third ball back and claimed figures of 2-52 in the first innings and 3-55 in the second. However, in the fourth Test, many of England's bowlers, including captain Ben Stokes, were showing signs of tiredness and potential niggles as they struggled to break India's resistance.

"I think Gus Atkinson has to play. I know he has not had any workload, but we need to see him. He hasn't been really challenged against top-level opposition in Test cricket yet," Broad said.

"[Brydon] Carse looked knackered in the fourth Test. He has been a trier and given absolutely everything, but looks like his legs have left him for this series, so Atkinson gets the nod.

"[Josh] Tongue started the series, and I know he mainly got lower-order players out, but you probably have a natural replacement for Archer.

"We can't not have Archer for four years, bring him back and then bowl him into the ground and not see him for another four years."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England come close to two wickets in two balls on the final day of the fourth Test, but Joe Root agonisingly dropped Ravindra Jadeja

Archer's susceptibility to injury means England need to be careful with how they use him. The 30-year-old has suffered with a litany of injuries (elbow and back mainly), which meant he was out of the Test fold for four years.

The fifth Test will be an important one. More so now that it's a decider. But with the Ashes only four months away in Australia, England will be wary of using him sparingly.

Atkinson and Tongue will be joined by fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton in the squad for the decisive Test, with Stokes saying he will "run through a brick wall" as he races to be fit after battling cramp.

"I don't think you can have Archer playing three on the bounce coming back after four years," added Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain.

"Gus Atkinson coming back after a long time, and then Stokes with a niggle as three of your four seamers - but I would definitely play Atkinson on his home ground if fit."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jofra Archer takes the wicket of Shubman Gill just after the India captain reached a century

India have a similar problem with their right-arm pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah is a key component of India's bowling attack. The 30-year-old has played in the first, third, and fourth Test but was also showing clear signs of wear at Old Trafford with a seemingly troubled ankle.

He looked short of his incisive best, but still managed to claim the wickets of Jamie Smith (9) and Liam Dawson (26) and clocked figures of 2-112 from 33 overs - the first time the star bowler has conceded 100 runs in his 48-Test career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jofra Archer gets England off to a quick start with their first wicket on day two against India, dismissing Ravindra Jadeja

Bumrah revealed earlier in the summer that he would feature in only three of the five Tests, but with the series decider now on the horizon, India may use him again. But it would be a risk, particularly as he struggled with a back injury at the start of the year.

India's captain Shubman Gill told BBC's Test Match Special, while confirming fast bowler Akash Deep is in contention for The Oval after missing out in Manchester through injury: "If [Bumrah] feels fully fit and available, I think it would be a great deal for us.

"If he's not playing, I still think we have the right kind of bowling attack."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch every delivery from Jofra Archer's first over - which includes a wicket - after the bowling star made a return to Test cricket for England

England's 15-player squad for final Test as Overton added

Ben Stokes (Durham, captain)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Watch the fifth Test between England and India, at The Kia Oval, live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday or stream without a contract. Build-up begins at 10am ahead of the first ball at 11am.

England vs India - results and schedule

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all on Sky Sports