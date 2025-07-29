Australia sweep West Indies 5-0 in T20 international series to end tour with 8-0 record after winning Test leg 3-0

Australia secured an 8-0 rout of West Indies on their tour of the Caribbean after following a 3-0 victory in the Test series with a 5-0 sweep in the T20 internationals.

Australia eclipsed West Indies' 170 all out with three overs to spare to win the final T20 by three wickets in St Kitts and Nevis as Mitchell Owen (37 off 17 balls) top-scored.

There were contributions throughout the middle order after the tourists had slipped to 25-3, with Cameron Green hitting 32, Tim David 30 and Aaron Hardie an unbeaten 28.

Seamers Ben Dwarshuis (3-41) and Nathan Ellis (2-32) had earlier helped Australia dismiss the hosts in 19.4 overs despite Shimron Hetmyer's 52 off 31 deliveries.

Australia's 5-0 sweep is their first in T20 international cricket and just the second involving two full-member nations, after India whitewashed New Zealand in 2020.

Image: Australia rolled West Indies for just 27 to secure a 3-0 victory in the preceding Test series

Visiting captain Mitchell March said: "I didn't expect 5-0 at the start of the series It was something we spoke about after the fourth game as we knew no Australian team had completed a clean sweep.

"We played some great cricket. We've had guys come in and played different roles for us.

"We spoke pre-tour about having flexibility and fluidity. The way T20 is going teams just keep going now and it's exciting and hopefully we can continue our power hitting."

Australia had skittled West Indies for just 27 - the second-lowest score in Test history, behind only New Zealand's 26 against England in Auckland in 1955 - to seal a 3-0 sweep in the Test series, their final red-ball assignment until The Ashes begins on November 21.

That poor display from West Indies led to president Dr Kishore Shallow calling an emergency meeting, inviting legendary former players Sir Viv Richards, Sir Clive Lloyd and Brian Lara.

West Indies will next play three T20 internationals and as many one-day internationals at home to Pakistan in August, while Australia face the same number of fixtures at home to South Africa.

