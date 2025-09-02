Pat Cummins injury concern for Australia ahead of Ashes as Mitchell Starc announces T20I retirement

Pat Cummins has been dealt an injury blow ahead of The Ashes, with the Australia captain suffering a lower back issue, but he is expected to be fit for the series against England.

The injury has ruled Cummins out of his side's upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand plus India, with scans indicating signs of 'lumbar bone stress'.

The pain initially flared up on Australia's tour of West Indies and will be something that requires management with just under three months until The Ashes gets under way on November 21.

In a statement, Cricket Australia (CA) said: "Despite this planned rest period, Cummins has experienced some ongoing lower back pain following the West Indies Test tour.

"Further investigation has identified a level of lumbar bone stress that will require further management over the coming months."

Despite concerns, Australia remain optimistic he will be fit in time for the five Tests against England starting in Perth on November 21.

"There's plenty of time left - somewhere in the 80-day range," said Australia chair of selectors George Bailey.

"Even if match time is limited, we're confident in his experience and preparation."

Cummins is a player that Australia will want in their team as they look to retain The Ashes with the skipper having taken 91 wickets against England across 19 Tests.

Starc announces T20I retirement to prioritise other formats

Meanwhile, veteran Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has retired from T20I cricket in a bid to extend his career in the Test and one-day formats.

The 35-year-old, who took 79 wickets in 65 T20 internationals for Australia, said Test cricket was his priority and he needed to prepare for an intense international schedule over the next two years.

Starc wants to be at full fitness for The Ashes and the Test series in India next year as well as the next ODI World Cup in 2027, and decided something had to give.

"I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup - not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way," he said.

"Looking ahead [T20 retirement] is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.

"It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament."

