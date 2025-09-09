Ben Stokes: England Test captain back in training with Durham as he prepares for Ashes series in Australia this winter

England Test captain Ben Stokes has returned to training with county side Durham as he ramps up preparations for this winter's Ashes series.

Stokes, 34, missed the final Test of the home summer, against India at The Kia Oval, with a shoulder problem and was expected to be out for around seven weeks.

The all-rounder has now started batting in the nets.

The first Ashes Test is in Perth from November 21 ahead of further games in Brisbane (from December 4), Adelaide (from December 17), Melbourne (from December 25) and Sydney (from January 4).

Durham head coach Ryan Campbell says Stokes "will be ready" for that series.

He said of Stokes on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Over the last week, he's started to hit balls and had a really good session. The batting side of things is going very well but the bowling will take a lot longer.

"He is being treated very steadily."

'Stokes must play all five Tests for England to win Ashes'

Campbell believes Stokes must play all five Tests against Australia if England are to win the Ashes overseas for the first time since 2010/11.

Stokes was superb with the ball during the Test summer, taking 20 wickets in five games - one match against Zimbabwe and four against India - at an average of 24.05.

He also ended his two-year wait for another Test hundred when he made 141 versus India at Emirates Old Trafford, his 14th century overall in the format.

Campbell said: "The guy is so good because he makes your batting line-up deep and is a genuine force as a third or fourth seamer. He is going to bowl so many overs and can get you wickets.

"I was lucky enough to be a part of a Western Australia team where Michael Hussey, Justin Langer and Adam Gilchrist were probably the hardest working people in cricket.

"Now after coaching and watching Stokes, he is in front of those people. That hurts me to say because I am an Aussie.

"The way he goes about his work to recover just blows me away. It's why he is one of the greatest all-rounders that's ever been and it's why he will be ready for Australia.

"He will leave no stones unturned, but can he play five Tests in a row with the workload he has? He will try, but I am not 100 per cent sure."

McCullum: A fit and firing Stokes gives us every chance

Speaking about Stokes over the weekend, England head coach Brendon McCullum told reporters: "He will be training his backside off as he always does, making sure he gets as fit as what he possibly can.

"The last series we saw from Stokesy is probably the best series he's had as captain, so that's a good sign.

"We know that for us to be competitive down in Australia, a fit, firing and motivated Ben Stokes is going to give us every chance."

Campbell also revealed that England fast bowler Mark Wood - who has not played a match since February due to a knee injury - is slated to return to action for Durham at home to Worcestershire in the County Championship next week.

The Durham coach added: "If that happens, it's not only great for us but also for England. Woody is extremely close to playing. I've got my fingers crossed that's next week."

Image: Mark Wood is poised to return to action with Durham next week in what would be his first match since February

