Women's Cricket World Cup players to watch: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Chamari Athapaththu, Melie Kerr and more

Eight teams, two hosts, 31 matches and England looking to win the tournament for a fifth time - the latest Women's Cricket World Cup is here.

India and Sri Lanka get the competition under way in Guwahati on Tuesday, with England's opening game against South Africa at the same venue on Friday.

Australia are the defending champions and targeting an eighth title overall, but could this be the year co-hosts India land their maiden World Cup title?

Here is a guide to some of the players to watch over the next month or so, with every game live on Sky Sports, including the final on Sunday November 2.

Image: Australia are seven-time Women's World Cup champions and won the previous edition in New Zealand in 2022

England

Best result: Winners (1973, 1993, 2009, 2017)

2022 result: Runners-up (lost to Australia in the final)

England squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Nothing less than reaching the semi-finals will be the expectation for Charlotte Edwards' side, even if it remains unclear what the best balance will be in subcontinental conditions.

England head to India and Sri Lanka with a quartet of spinners rather than a stronger balance of seamers, a decision which saw Kate Cross omitted from the 15.

Image: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt could have a big role to play with ball as well as bat in the World Cup

That perhaps means captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will play a larger role with the ball, in addition to her leadership and batting. Her return to bowling competitively should allow for more spin options to play.

With that in mind, slow left-armer Linsey Smith could prove a vital option supporting No 1-ranked ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone and one of either off-spinner Charlie Dean or leg-spinner Sarah Glenn.

Image: Linsey Smith is part of a spin-heavy England squad

Australia

Best result: Winners (1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013, 2022)

2022 result: Champions (beat England in the final)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

The best of the best, quite literally. Australia are currently holders of both 50-over and T20 World Cups, prompting some to ponder whether they are "the greatest cricket team of all time" - men's or women's.

Image: Alyssa Healy is now tasked with leading Australia to World Cup glory

Much of that triumphant team remains, albeit now under the tutelage of Alyssa Healy rather than Meg Lanning. Healy hit an eye-watering 170 in the 50-over final win over England three years ago, albeit she has not hit a hundred in ODIs since.

Beth Mooney will share the run-scoring burden. The big-hitting left-hander is currently ranked No 3 in the world with the willow in ODIs, and comes into this tournament in fine fettle following a blistering, career-best 138 struck off 75 balls against India just over a week ago.

Image: Australia leg-spinner Alana King will be one to watch out for on the turning tracks of India and Sri Lanka

With the ball, Australia's array of spinning talent should do considerable damage on the turning tracks of India and Sri Lanka, with Alana King, in particular, always one to thrive on the biggest of stages - reminiscent of a certain other Australian leg-spinning great of the men's side.

Bangladesh

Best result: Group stage (2022)

2022 result: See above

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (captain), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter, Nishita Akter, Sumaiya Akter.

The Tigresses will be the underdogs in this tournament as they feature in just their second World Cup but while a place in the knockouts may be too much of an ask, they will hope to take a scalp or two along the way.

Image: Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana impressed in the World Cup qualifying competition

Captain Nigar Sultana and fellow batter Sharmin Akhter each topped 240 runs as Bangladesh came through a qualifying competition to make the World Cup proper, pipping West Indies to the final place on net run-rate.

Plus, in left-arm spinner Nahida Akter, they have a player in the top 10 of the women's ODI bowling rankings with the 29-year-old bagging 69 wickets in her 54 matches to date at an average of 23.07.

India

Best result: Runners-up (2005, 2017)

2022 result: Group stage

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

Could this be the year India win their first Women's World Cup? They are certainly one of the favourites playing on their home turf, and recently shattered records in their 50-over series against Australia.

Image: Smriti Mandhana will be a key cog for co-hosts India at the top of the batting order

The squad has depth with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, while Amanjot Kaur has come into the fold, too, for her first World Cup.

The 25-year-old has featured in nine ODIs, scoring 98 runs and taking 13 wickets. Her numbers may seem modest but many contributions have come in high-pressure situations, making it clear she has the temperament for the big stage.

New Zealand

Best result: Champions (2000)

2022 result: Group stage

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.

New Zealand are the only side other than Australia and England to win the Women's 50-over World Cup, doing so inthe year 2000, while they also claimed the most recent global title on offer, beating South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

Image: New Zealand's Melie Kerr was Player of the Tournament when the White Ferns won the 2024 T20 World Cup

Leg-spinning all-rounder Melie Kerr was Player of the Tournament in that T20 success, bagging 15 wickets and scoring 135 runs, and you sense she may need to impress again for the White Ferns to reach at least the semi-finals.

However, older sister Jess Kerr is also coming into her own. She picked up five wickets on the ODI tour of India late last year, while only sibling Melie managed more runs in last season's domestic T20 tournament in New Zealand.

As ever, though, New Zealand will look to the wise old heads of Sophie Devine (36), Suzie Bates (38) and Lea Tahuhu (35) in what will surely be the trio's final 50-over World Cups.

Image: New Zealand's Sophie Devine is set to play in her fifth 50-over World Cup

Pakistan

Best result: Super Sixes (2009)

2022 result: Group stage

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has slowly become one of the most reliable bowlers in international cricket with her subtle variations and consistency.

Image: Can Sadia Iqbal help Pakistan make a push for the top four?

She made history in October 2024 by becoming the first Pakistani woman to be ranked the No 1 T20I bowler in the world, overtaking England's Sophie Ecclestone.

Iqbal can certainly hold her nerve. In December 2023, she bowled the dramatic Super Over in the third ODI against New Zealand, conceding only eight runs and taking two wickets with the White Ferns needing 12 to win.

She is suited for the world stage.

South Africa

Best result: Semi-finals (2000, 2017, 2022)

2022 result: Semi-finals (lost to England)

South Africa squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon. Reserve: Miane Smit.

Image: Can Laura Wolvaardt lead South Africa beyond the final four at this year's World Cup?

This South African side are on the cusp of greatness, needing one last push to the promised land after back-to-back 50-over World Cup semi-finals, bettered only by consecutive runners-up finishes in the T20 format the past two years.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt is a model of consistency at the top of the order, with nine ODI hundreds and 35 fifties to her name, while no-one comes into this tournament in better form with the bat than Tazmin Brits, having tonked four tons in 2025 alone - including three in each of her last three outings, the latest of which was a career-best 171 not out against Pakistan.

Image: Marizanne Kapp is ranked second in the world among all-rounders in women's ODI cricket

Nonkululeko Mlaba is another name that can be added to the list of premier spinners set to wreak havoc on the subcontinent, while we have not even mentioned all-round linchpin Marizanne Kapp yet. The 35-year-old is equally devastating with bat and ball and South Africa's success will ultimately be tied to her talents.

Sri Lanka

Best result: Quarter-finals (1997), Super Sixes (2013)

2022 result: Did not qualify

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi De Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya. Reserve: Inoshi Fernando.

Sri Lanka enter their first World Cup since 2017 with relatively little ODI action under their belts since a tri-series against India and South Africa in May, but it is largely a settled squad and they will look to use their experience on home pitches.

Image: Chamari Athapaththu will be key to the hopes of co-hosts Sri Lanka

Captain Chamari Athapaththu has that experience in spades. She will lead from the front with skill and class backed up by a hatful of runs as well as chipping in with useful off-spin.

At 35, this is most likely her last chance to make a real impact on the world stage similar to her incredible 178 not out against Australia in the 2017 tournament at Bristol, which is still the record for the competition's highest individual score.

All-rounder Dewmi Vihanga, 20, is one of crop of younger players who have impressed through the age groups. She will add to Athapaththu's abundance of spin options as well as provide firepower with the bat in the middle order.