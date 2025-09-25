England beat India by 152 runs in first Women's Cricket World Cup warm-up match as Nat Sciver-Brunt hits century

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt hit 122 as the visitors secured a morale-boosting 152-run over tournament co-hosts India in their first of two warm-up matches for the Women's World Cup.

Setting their opponents the impressive target of 339-9 after batting first to productive effect in Bengaluru, England got India all out for 187 after just 34 overs, with Linsey Smith and Sophie Ecclestone taking two wickets apiece.

Sciver-Brunt's total, which included 13 fours and two sixes, came from 105 balls before she retired out.

Emma Lamb dovetailed with 81 off 59 balls, with Amy Jones (39) and Heather Knight (37) also contributing solid totals earlier in the order.

Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored for India with 66 before being bowled lbw by Charlie Dean.

India rested Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawa while fast bowler Arundhati Reddy suffered an injury scare ahead of the start of the tournament next week.

Reddy was helped off the field in a wheelchair after she had landed awkwardly on her left leg, falling to the ground, when attempting to take a return catch from Knight.

England face Australia in their final warm-up match on Sunday while India take on New Zealand - who lost their first warm-up to India A on Thursday by four wickets by the DLS method - on Saturday.

Thursday's other two warm-up games, Bangladesh vs South Africa and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, were washed out amid bad weather in Colombo.

The eight-team Women's World Cup, being staged in India and Sri Lanka, will be the first global competition under England's new leadership axis of captain Sciver-Brunt and head coach Charlotte Edwards.

Australia are the defending champions after beating England in the 2022 final in Christchurch, with the Ashes rivals to meet in the 2025 competition in Indore on Wednesday October 22.

Watch every match from the Women's World Cup live on Sky Sports from Tuesday September 30 with England's opening match vs South Africa on Friday October 3.