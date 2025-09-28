England beat Australia by four wickets to win final World Cup warm up game ahead of tournament opener in India
England defeat Australia by four wickets in their final warm-up ahead of the Women's World Cup; Sarah Glenn took five wickets for England with Alice Capsey scoring 88 runs with the bat; the World Cup will start on Tuesday with every game live on Sky Sports
Sunday 28 September 2025 19:12, UK
England beat Australia in their final warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup in India.
Reigning world champions Australia set England a target of 248 to chase in Bengaluru.
Sarah Glenn's bowling had an impact as she took five wickets. Australian captain Alyssa Healy fell in the first over, lbw from Lauren Bell's delivery. She scored just one run and her side were all out for 247.
- Women's World Cup 2025: All you need to know about history-making event
- Kerr, Sciver-Brunt, Athapaththu - Women's Cricket World Cup players to watch
- Receive the Sky Sports notifications you want 🔔
- Get Sky Sports or stream on NOW contract-free 📺📱
Initially England looked they could falter as they gave up their first three wickets for only 32 runs, but Alice Capsey played a starring role, scoring 88 with the bat.
Sophia Dunkley backed her up, racking up 54 runs before she was caught by Healy off Dacie Brown's delivery.
Capsey though then formed a partnership with Emma Lamb. The latter's score of 60 put England four runs away from victory. From there England won comfortably, taking their four-wicket victory. It means England have won all of their warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.
England will have their first match of the World Cup against South Africa on Friday (10.30am first ball), live on Sky Sports.
Co-hosts India and Sri Lanka meet in the opening match in Guwahati on Tuesday, with every game shown live on Sky Sports.
Which eight teams are playing?
India qualified as official hosts, while Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka secured their spots after finishing in the top six of the 2022-2025 ICC Women's Championship. Pakistan and Bangladesh came through a qualifying event that also featured West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Thailand.
How does the competition work?
The eight sides play each other once each in the league stage with the top four advancing to the semi-finals.
First in the table will then play fourth with second taking on third. The winners will move on to the final on Sunday November 2 which will take place in either Navi Mumbai or Colombo.