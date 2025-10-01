Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: England confident ahead of 'pinnacle of the game', says coach Charlotte Edwards

England are on the "right track" for the "pinnacle of the women's game" ahead of their World Cup opener against South Africa, insists head coach Charlotte Edwards.

England recorded encouraging warm-up victories over reigning champions Australia and home nation India with Edwards saying that has given the side confidence before they get their campaign proper under way in Guwahati on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

The team, then under the stewardship of Jon Lewis, reached the previous 50-over World Cup final in New Zealand in 2022 but they were then knocked out in the semi-finals of the 2023 T20 World Cup before failing to get out of the group in the 2024 version.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain and Mel Jones assess England’s chances at the Women's Cricket World Cup

Edwards took over from Lewis following his sacking in the wake of the 16-0 Ashes drubbing in Australia last winter, a multi-format series in which their fielding and ability to cope under pressure were regularly called into question.

Edwards said ahead of this World Cup: "We have done work around our game-plan, how we want to be as a group and move things forward.

"The girls are responding well to a slight change of style and we have made real shifts. We are not getting carried away but we know we are on the right track."

'It's not how we play, it's about getting the win'

Emma Lamb hit 81 off 59 balls from the No 5 spot against India as England amassed 339-9 - skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored with 122 - while Lamb, Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley all passed fifty against Australia at the weekend.

Image: Emma Lamb is part of a 'maturing' England middle order

Edwards added: "There is never a friendly against international opposition so we are taking a lot of confidence [from the India and Australia wins].

"Not necessarily the results but how we played - scoring 339 against India, younger players stepping up, our middle order showing maturity.

"Our bowling group are really understanding the conditions - they have worked hard at changing pace and how we manipulate fields - and you will be pleased to know we are fielding really well! I think we have a balanced side that can compete in any conditions.

"In a World Cup it's about getting over the line, that's what I've been talking to the players about. Sometimes it's not about how we play, it's getting the points, getting the win.

Image: Edwards became England head coach after Jon Lewis' sacking in the wake of the Ashes thrashing last winter

"We have real clarity in how we want to play the game and hopefully that will help this team under pressure.

"It is the pinnacle of the women's game. We won't leave a stone unturned in terms of prep and the signs have been good in development in the last six months. I just hope we can take that into the biggest stage."

'Sciver-Brunt in really good place to bowl'

While saying that fit-again Heather Knight, who missed much of the summer with a hamstring injury, is set to slot back into the side at No 3, Edwards also confirmed that captain Sciver-Brunt is ready to play a full role with the ball.

Sciver-Brunt did not bowl this summer as she recovered from an Achilles issue.

Image: Nat Sciver-Brunt will play a big role with the ball at the World Cup, says Edwards

Edwards said of her skipper: "She hasn't bowled in every warm-up game but is doing lots of training overs and is in a really good place physically. We are hoping to get 10 overs out of Nat.

"We are going to have to monitor her workloads but she loves bowling. She has probably been one of the best bowlers in the WPL [in India] and it helps her batting."

England squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Watch the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket in full, up to and including the final on Sunday November 2. England face South Africa in their opening game on Friday (10.30am first ball in Guwahati). Stream contract-free with NOW.