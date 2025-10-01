Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Australia begin title defence with 89-run victory over New Zealand

Ash Gardner smashed the third-fastest century in Women's Cricket World Cup history as Australia launched their title defence with an 89-run win over New Zealand.

Gardner's 115 off 83 balls featured 16 fours and a six as she became the first player to score a World Cup century from sixth in the batting order.

It inspired Australia to post 326 in 49.3 overs, the highest total ever against New Zealand in the tournament, surpassing England's 284-9 in 2017.

Phoebe Litchfield set the tone with a brisk 45 off 31 balls, striking six fours and two sixes on her World Cup debut, but her dismissal left Australia on 81-2 as New Zealand triggered a middle-order wobble.

Lea Tahuhu (3-42) removed Ellyse Perry (33) and Beth Mooney (12) in quick succession, later returning to dismiss Tahlia McGrath (26), while Amelia Kerr chipped in with the wicket of Annabel Sutherland (5), reducing Australia to 128-5.

But Gardner steadied the ship, adding 64 with McGrath for the sixth wicket. Her first 50 came off 43 balls; the second off just 34, as Australia's aggressive approach lit up Holkar Stadium, staging its first women's ODI.

New Zealand's chase faltered early with the loss of two wickets in nine balls without a run on the board, as Georgia Plimmer was run out and Suzie Bates was bowled by Sophie Molineux, both dismissed for ducks.

Despite Sophie Devine's valiant 111 off 107 balls, the Kiwis were bowled out for 237 in 43.2 overs. Devine, at 36 years and 30 days, became the third-oldest centurion in Women's World Cup history.

Kerr (33) partnered Devine for a 75-run stand, followed by key contributions from Brooke Halliday (28) and Isabella Gaze (28 off 18), but after Gaze's dismissal at 218-6, New Zealand collapsed, losing their final four wickets for just 19 runs.

Molineux (3-25) and Sutherland (3-26) shared six wickets to seal Australia's 16th straight ODI win over New Zealand.

