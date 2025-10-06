Women's Cricket World Cup: England vice-captain Charlie Dean 'ready to step up' after team's brilliant start

Charlie Dean says she is "ready to step up" as vice-captain as England prepare for their second Women's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh, live on Sky Sports.

Dean took 2-14 as England bowled South Africa out for just 69 in their opener on the way to a 10-wicket win in Guwahati.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was named England captain in April, but a vice-captain was not appointed at the time. Dean was eventually given the position ahead of the World Cup after the 24-year-old impressed while leading London Spirit to the knockout stages of The Hundred.

"It was a conversation with Lottie (Charlotte Edwards, England's head coach). Having had a bit more captain's experience this summer, we are trying to create a leadership group that is a bit more official and structured to help complement Nat going into this World Cup," Dean said ahead of England's clash against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

"She's got a brilliant cricket brain and leads from the front with how she acts. I'm just there to complement and look after bits that hopefully she shouldn't need to do, like getting fielders in the right place and bits like that.

"We don't want Nat off the pitch, but if that were to happen, then I'm ready to step up, with a bit of help from Tammy [Beaumont], Amy [Jones] and Sophia [Dunkley], who are all exceptional leaders in their own right."

Bangladesh are competing in just their second 50-over World Cup but enjoyed a statement win in their tournament opener last Thursday when they beat Pakistan by seven wickets.

"We're taking every game as it comes," Dean said. "Their bowling attack is ranked No 1 in terms of the economy that they've managed to achieve in the last 18 months. It's nothing to be sniffed at.

"Marufa [Akter] with that big in-swing early doors and then a lot of different spin. We're not taking Bangladesh lightly at all."

Dean was only one year into her professional journey as a cricketer when she played in the 2022 World Cup, now three years on she believes she has "grown massively".

"I think I've grown hugely in confidence, that has probably been the biggest shift," Dean said.

"You can have all the skills in the world, but if you're unsure or you've got a bit of doubt, then you're never going to execute them properly all the time.

"I also feel part of the group more and try to shout out if I have any opinions, whereas before I'd shy away from roles like that. So there's been huge growth in myself personally, too.

"Being stronger and fitter is only going to make you a better cricketer and fielder as well. That's one thing that I've really pushed myself on the last couple of years, is having a real impact in the field and the hard work is starting to pay off."

Linsey Smith shone for England with three top-order wickets against the Proteas, with the slow left-armer justifying her inclusion at the expense of leg-spinner Sarah Glenn.

"She's (Linsey) brilliant with the new ball, gets a bit of drift in and challenges batters' defences just like she did the other day," Dean added.

"We all know how skilful and how good she is - sometimes I'm not sure she does - but she's an exceptional bowler and definitely one to be looking out for."

Hussain: England's opening game was outstanding

"England were outstanding, Linsey Smith just does what she does with that new ball," Hussain said on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

"It was nice to see Nat Sciver-Brunt bowling, but they may go differently against Bangladesh. England may want another pacer with Lauren Filer, or they may stick with the winning formula."

