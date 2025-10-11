Women's Cricket World Cup: England's Sophie Ecclestone challenged to 'make her mark' by Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt said Sophie Ecclestone has been challenged to 'make her mark' for England in the Women's Cricket World Cup.

Sciver-Brunt was a star performer in England's 89-run win over Sri Lanka, becoming the first batter to record a fifth hundred in ICC Women's World Cup history as she fired a magnificent 117 off as many deliveries.

She also took two wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 164 and England secured their third consecutive win.

Joining Sciver-Brunt in that bowling attack was Ecclestone, who produced a fine performance to finish with figures of four for 17.

"She is brilliant, isn't she?" said Sciver-Brunt of Ecclestone.

"To be able to hand the ball to her and not go for many runs and pick up four wickets is pretty special.

"But from the moment she came into the team when she was 16 we knew we had something special on our hands.

"She has really grown in the past couple of months and we have challenged her to improve and to make a mark on the team and for herself and I am really pleased for her."

England play Pakistan next on Wednesday before additional group-stage tests against India, Australia and New Zealand.