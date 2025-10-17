India's Kiran Navgire breaks record for fastest women's T20 century with 34-ball ton for Maharashtra
Kiran Navgire hits 106 not out from just 35 deliveries in India's Women's T20 Trophy to create history; 34-ball ton is fastest-ever century in women's T20 cricket overtaking Sophie Devine's 2021 record; watch the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 17 October 2025 17:26, UK
India's Kiran Navgire broke the record for the fastest century in women's T20 cricket history with a 34-ball ton as she scored a remarkable 106 not out.
Navgire achieved the feat while helping Maharashtra to a nine-wicket victory over Punjab in a Women's T20 Trophy game in India on Friday.
The 31-year-old opener, who has featured six times for India in T20 international matches, overtook New Zealander Sophie Devine's 2021 record of a 36-ball century.
- Women's Cricket World Cup results and fixtures
- Latest Women's Cricket World Cup standings
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Navgire sensationally fired in seven sixes and 14 fours as Maharashtra chased down 111 in only eight overs, posting a strike rate of 302.86 after she hit the 35th and final ball she faced for six.
In doing so, Navgire became the first woman in history to score a century with a strike rate over 300.
Deandra Dottin of West Indies holds the record for the fastest century in a women's international T20 match, having scored a ton in 38 balls against South Africa in 2010.
Watch the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket in full, up to and including the final on Sunday November 2. Stream cricket, football, golf and more contract-free with NOW.