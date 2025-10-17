India's Kiran Navgire breaks record for fastest women's T20 century with 34-ball ton for Maharashtra

India's Kiran Navgire broke the record for the fastest century in women's T20 cricket history with a 34-ball ton as she scored a remarkable 106 not out.

Navgire achieved the feat while helping Maharashtra to a nine-wicket victory over Punjab in a Women's T20 Trophy game in India on Friday.

The 31-year-old opener, who has featured six times for India in T20 international matches, overtook New Zealander Sophie Devine's 2021 record of a 36-ball century.

Navgire sensationally fired in seven sixes and 14 fours as Maharashtra chased down 111 in only eight overs, posting a strike rate of 302.86 after she hit the 35th and final ball she faced for six.

In doing so, Navgire became the first woman in history to score a century with a strike rate over 300.

Deandra Dottin of West Indies holds the record for the fastest century in a women's international T20 match, having scored a ton in 38 balls against South Africa in 2010.

