The Ashes: Australia's Steve Smith hits hundred ahead of England series as Pat Cummins returns to bowling in the nets

Australia have been handed a couple of Ashes boots with Steve Smith hitting a hundred in the Sheffield Shield and captain Pat Cummins returning to bowling in the nets.

Smith - who will deputise for Cummins (back) as Australia skipper for the first Test against England in Perth from November 21 - scored 118 from 176 balls for New South Wales against Queensland.

Smith's knock in Brisbane, his first in red-ball cricket since the tour of West Indies in June and July, included 20 fours and a six and came against a Queensland side featuring likely Ashes team-mate Marnus Labuschagne.

Image: Marnus Labuschagne looks likely to play for Australia in the Ashes opener against England in Perth

Labuschagne, whose side are yet to bat in this game, seems poised for a Test recall, either as an opener or in his preferred No 3 spot, after hitting four hundreds in six innings for Queensland this season across red and white-ball cricket.

It was announced earlier this week that pace bowler Cummins will sit out the Ashes opener at Optus Stadium having failed to recover sufficiently from the lumbar stress issue he was diagnosed with in September.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald is hopeful the 32-year-old will be fit for the day-night second Test in Brisbane from December 4, and so the seamer going through his paces at New South Wales' training base - albeit off a short run - was a welcome sight.

Image: Pat Cummins has returned to bowling in the nets as he targets the second Ashes Test in Brisbane from December 4

Smith has stood in for Cummins six times since 2021, winning five Tests and drawing one, but it is his batting that England will be most concerned about.

The 36-year-old averages 56.01 in Ashes cricket, with 12 hundreds, 13 fifties and 3,417 runs in total across 37 Tests against England.

Smith did not manage a hundred when England last visited Australia in 2021/22, recording a best of 93 in Adelaide, but he scored 110 at Lord's and two half-centuries at The Kia Oval during the 2-2 series draw away from home in 2023.

