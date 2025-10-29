England head coach Charlotte Edwards insists progress has been made after crushing World Cup exit

Charlotte Edwards defiantly insisted that transforming England's fortunes would not be a quick fix after their crushing Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of South Africa.

England saw their opening three batters dismissed for ducks as dreams of 50-over glory evaporated in a 125-run hammering in Guwahati.

It brought a conclusive end to England's first tournament under Edwards, whose appointment in April followed their 16-0 Ashes drubbing against Australia.

"You get to the semi-final stages and you're one step away from being in the final," Edwards said. "I'm proud of what the team has achieved, but to not play our best cricket today is disappointing, and that's something we'll have to reflect on."

"I came into this role knowing it wouldn't change overnight," she continued. "I've seen some really positive things come out of this trip, and we've performed better under pressure.

"Overall, we are making progress, and that's the most important thing. But ultimately, you're defined by your results, and today we're going out of a World Cup at a semi-final stage where we all hoped we'd make it to the final.

"I'm a winner. I don't like losing, but equally, I knew what I took on with this role and knew it wouldn't be a quick fix. That makes me hungrier to go home and work with these players over the winter period."

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt produced a masterclass to put her side on course for victory, smashing 169 off 143 balls, including 20 fours and four sixes, as they posted 319-7 in their 50 overs.

England's pursuit of the mammoth target began in dismal fashion when Amy Jones and Heather Knight were removed in the first over as part of Marizanne Kapp's five-for, before Tammy Beaumont fell to Ayabonga Khaka on the opening ball of the second.

Half-centuries from Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50) provided some resistance, but a successful chase never looked likely, and England were all out for 194.

"I think two players performed really well on the big stage," Edwards added. "Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt - when someone gets a five-for and 169, you're not going to be on the winning side too many times.

"Wolvaardt's batting was outstanding, and Kapp was great. It wasn't to be for us today. There was some good hitting, and it's hard to restrict someone on 169 on a good wicket."

Captain Sciver-Brunt echoed Edwards' sentiment that progress had been made and vowed England would come back stronger after their defeat.

"We've come a long way since the summer, we're a different side certainly, and we've learned a lot about ourselves," Sciver-Brunt reflected.

"This will hurt but, hopefully, in time we'll be able to take the learnings from this and move forward because we've made some great strides in a short space of time.

"It's really exciting where we can do, but to beat the best teams you have to be at your best. Hopefully we'll come back stronger next time."

What's next?

The other Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final takes place on Thursday, with Australia facing co-hosts India in Navi Mumbai (live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9am, first ball at 9.30am).

The winner then faces South Africa in Sunday's final, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9am (first ball 9.30am).