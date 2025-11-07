The Ashes: Mark Wood hasn't 'taken notice' of Australian media's Ben Stokes hostility and has 'quiet confidence' in England success

Mark Wood is paying little attention to the hostile reception that England captain Ben Stokes has received from the Australian media and has "quiet confidence" that his team-mates can pull off an Ashes triumph.

Australian media slammed England's Bazball approach as "dopey" among a series of front-page jibes aimed at captain Stokes.

But bowler Wood has shrugged off that onslaught. "I think that's all part of it. I haven't taken much notice of newspapers and things," he said.

"But the reception we've had in general from Australians have been great, throughout the hotel and around Perth everyone's been very friendly and everyone's excited for the series. I think it's a big build up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England captain Michael Atherton dissects Australia's Ashes squad and the areas that England can exploit if they are to win the series down under.

"There's a lot of English coming," Wood added. "I think the Barmy Army will be in full voice and right behind us."

He acknowledged the scale of the task his team is facing, calling Australia the "favourites", but believes England can come through.

"The Australian side, they're very hard to beat in their own conditions. They've shown that for a number of years, we haven't managed to win many games here at all. I think that first game's a huge game," he said.

"As any bowling group knows that first couple of wickets is vitally important. If we can get off to a good start then we can try and put some pressure on.

"Australia are obviously the favourites going into the series but I think there's a quiet confidence within our group that we can do well here."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England cricketers Chris Woakes and Michael Vaughan take part in some quickfire questions ahead of the Ashes.

England have been working to replicate Australian conditions in preparation for the series.

"In England it's not so hot outside but we tried to put some heaters in the tent," Wood said. "Trying to mimic the conditions a bit here. Obviously it's not the same but nice that we were able to do that for a couple of weeks.

"Again that's more preparation so when we got here we could get up and running a bit quicker."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England cricketer Chris Woakes discusses the upcoming 2025 Ashes series in Australia and backs England's chances of success.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland