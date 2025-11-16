The Ashes: England's Ollie Pope says dealing with pressure on his place can help him perform against Australia

Ollie Pope feels that pressure on his place in the England XI has made him more prepared than ever for the Ashes as he aims to improve on a poor average of 15.70 against Australia.

Pope's spot at No 3 has come under threat from Jacob Bethell but the former's knocks of 100 and 90 in the sole warm-up ahead of Friday's first Test in Perth have pretty much guaranteed he will play.

The Surrey batter averaged 11.16 across six innings when England were hammered 4-0 in the previous away Ashes in 2021/22, mustering just 67 runs in total and a top-score of 35.

The 27-year-old was dropped after the first two Tests before being restored for the last of a chastening tour.

Speaking to reporters, Pope - who has been replaced as Test vice-captain by Harry Brook - said about the battle to retain his position following Bethell's emergence: "It's been good for me to have learned that under the most pressure, I've been able to deliver.

"I know I can deal with that and get the best out of myself at times. Everyone wants to be the first name on the team-sheet, that's pretty clear, but at the same time we're playing international sport.

"I've got to remind myself of that at times, that there's always going to be someone on your heels if you haven't quite scored the volume of runs that you would have liked.

"I've got so used to those conversations being had and seeing them. I don't go looking for them but it's pretty hard to avoid sometimes.

Image: Bethell's emergence has caused debate over Pope's place but the latter is set to start in Perth

"I'm learning to live with it and put my best foot forward. I'll try and use the pressures that I'm under and make sure I get the best out of myself.

'I've got complete clarity in how I want to play in Australia'

"I got dropped pretty quickly in the last [away Ashes] series and rightly so at the time. I just wasn't as clear how I wanted to play.

"I didn't know my game well enough and I didn't know the conditions like I thought I might have known them.

"I think I've probably learnt how to bat a bit more on these pitches. Growing up and getting used to playing these big series and games helps. For me, I've got complete clarity in how I want to go.

"I've played 61 Tests now...I've got that in the bank. There are guys experiencing places like Australia for the first time and my senior spot in the team is about leaning on those guys and helping them out because I have experienced what an Ashes tour can be like."

Image: Pope averages 15.70 against Australia, down from his overall career average of 35.36

Pope led England five times in Tests when Ben Stokes was missing due to injury but lost his vice-captaincy role ahead of this Ashes series with managing director of cricket Rob Key saying white-ball skipper Brook is "a better leader."

Pope added: "If they think that's the right thing for the team going forward, with Brooky captaining the one-day stuff and the T20 stuff as well, then that's absolutely fine by me.

"I respect the decision they've made."

