The Ashes quiz! Test your knowledge ahead of Australia hosting England - memorable moments, bizarre stories and more!

How much do you know about the Ashes? Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange puts your knowledge to the test ahead with a big Ashes quiz, ahead of England's bid for a historic away series victory against Australia

Thursday 20 November 2025 07:04, UK

Relive one of the most iconic Ashes moments, when Ben Stokes hit a superb unbeaten century to keep the 2019 series alive

The waiting is almost over for The Ashes as Australia and England do battle once again, but how good is your knowledge about one of sports’ greatest rivalries?

England head Down Under looking to win the five-Test series for the first time in a decade and claim a first away victory since the 2010/11 tour, having lost the last three Ashes series on away soil without winning a Test.

Ben Stokes has already cemented his place in Ashes history after THAT match-winning innings at Headingley during the 2019 series, but now hopes to join the likes of Mike Brearley, Mike Gatting and Andrew Strauss by captaining England to an away win.

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton sat down with Ben Stokes to talk about the upcoming Ashes in Australia

Ahead of this year's edition, Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange has delved into the cricket archives to look back at some memorable Ashes moments and prep a quiz to test your knowledge.

From England touring to Australia via boat to mid-match problems and winning moments, see how much you know about the Ashes by tackling Benedict's quiz below!

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland

  • First Test: Friday November 21 - Tuesday November 25 (2.30am) - Optus Stadium, Perth
  • Second Test (day/night): Thursday December 4 - Monday December 8 (4.30am) - The Gabba, Brisbane
  • Third Test: Wednesday December 17 - Sunday December 21 (12am) - Adelaide Oval
  • Fourth Test: Thursday December 25 - Monday December 29 (11.30pm) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
  • Fifth Test: Sunday January 4 - Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground

