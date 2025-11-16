The Ashes 2025/26: Ben Stokes 'phenomenal' but Australia will look to get under England captain's skin

Sir Andrew Strauss has hailed Ben Stokes as "phenomenal" ahead of the upcoming Ashes series but has warned the England Test captain of Australia's efforts to get under his skin.

Stokes is looking to lead England to their first series win in Australia since 2010/11, with the combined scoreline on the three tours since reading a dismal 13-0 against the tourists.

And the media mind games began immediately when the England skipper was labelled a "cocky complainer" by the West Australian newspaper when the team arrived in Perth ahead of the first Ashes Test on November 21.

Stokes has also shrugged off criticism from some former England players for their perceived limited Ashes preparations, which consisted of one three-day warm-up match against England Lions, labelling the complaints as coming from "has-beens".

"I think he's phenomenal Stokesy," Strauss said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast. "I love his approach; I love how clear he is in his thinking and I love the fact he really doesn't care what any of us think about what they're doing.

"He's pushed English Test cricket forward quite a substantial way, alongside [head coach Brendon] McCullum.

"But he has got vulnerabilities, Stokes.

"We know he's an emotional guy. And I think the Australians, as a nation, they're going to really try and get under his skin over the course of these five Test matches.

"As a captain, you need to be able to suck that up and almost show that you're unaffected.

"I think Stokes is going to find that difficult to do, but what he can do, and what he's done very well in the past, is answer with his performances on the pitch - those incredible, inspired performances, some of England's greatest performances of all time, with bat and ball.

"He has the ability to do that, but it's going to be very draining for him, mentally.

"If England lose a Test match or two early, that's going to be a real challenge for him."

Hussain: Bazball has wound Australia up

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain, who captained England on their 2002/03 Ashes tour of Australia, believes the tourists' playing style dubbed 'Bazball' under Stokes and McCullum has got under Australia's skin.

"You're taking on a nation, you're taking on the papers, the press, the crowd," Hussain said of the challenge that awaits.

"'Bazball' has wound Australia up. They have been waiting for this particular England squad to get over there.

"So you need tough cricketers. You look, historically, at who's done well against Australia, it's [Ian] Botham, Stokes. [Stuart] Broad, Strauss, Alastair Cook, Kevin Pietersen, those sorts of people that are going to take them on.

"I think you need those sort of characters in your set up, because Australia will come at you hard for weeks on end."

