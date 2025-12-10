The Ashes 2025/26: Pat Cummins returns for third Test against England as Australia attempt to clinch series win

Pat Cummins has officially returned to the Australia squad as captain after missing the last two games against England with back trouble as the hosts attempt to clinch a series win in Adelaide next week.

Cummins has been labouring with a back problem and missed the eight-wicket wins over England in Perth and Brisbane which have given the hosts a 2-0 lead heading into the Adelaide Oval clash from December 17.

Josh Hazlewood, who usually makes up the first-choice bowling attack with Cummins and Mitchell Starc, was absent from the squad after being ruled out of the remainder of the series because of Achilles and hamstring injuries.

Pace bowler Michael Neser retains his spot after being brought into the squad as an injury replacement and into the team in Brisbane at the expense of spinner Nathan Lyon.

The Queenslander, who took 5-42 in the second innings at the Gabba, may not get a chance to show his skills in Adelaide, however, with Cummins and Lyon expected to come into the side.

Neser and Brendan Doggett, who made his debut in the series opener in Perth, look set to make way for the celebrated duo as Australia look to lock up the series with two matches to spare.

Cummins was the only addition to the 15-man squad with opener Usman Khawaja retaining his spot despite having been left out of the team in Brisbane because of a back problem.

"We feel as though he'll be as best prepared as can be," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said of Cummins.

"We feel as though the simulation in the nets has got him skill ready. His body's ready to go. Barring anything else happening in the next week, I'd be expecting Pat to be tossing the coin and putting the blazer on."

Alex Carey said: "He looks like he's moving really well, you've probably seen that in the nets.

"He's been around the group the whole time, with lots of energy, so if he is available no doubt the selectors will put him in."

Australia's squad for third Ashes Test Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

Carey backs England over beach reset amid Australian media storm

Image: Alex Carey has spoken in favour of a cricketer's right to take a step away in the middle of one of the sport's most intense battles

England's decision to take a mid-Ashes break on the Sunshine Coast has attracted an onslaught from Australian media, but rival wicketkeeper Carey has defended their right to "refresh the batteries".

The touring squad's four-day trip to the beach resort of Noosa has long been inked into their two-month-long itinerary, but after slipping 2-0 behind following defeats in Perth and Adelaide, the knives are out Down Under.

England have been followed by photographers, television reporters and writers, with shots of players ordering beers and relaxing on the beach doing the rounds.

Headlines including "Sun's out, run's out", "Life's a beach even for sinking Poms", "Overprepared to the bitter end" have been churned out alongside the images.

Carey, meanwhile, has spoken in favour of a cricketer's right to take a step away in the middle of one of the sport's most intense battles.

"The Ashes is very hotly contested, you don't want to be thinking of cricket every single day of the tour. If you do have a little break, it's probably not a bad time to refresh the batteries," he said.

"It's a pretty big series with lots of time between games. The Australia cricket team gets to go home for a few days and be with the families, so touring parties have got to find time to fill in those little windows.

"It's totally up to the touring groups to find ways to take your mind off cricket for a little bit. It's not new stuff the English guys are doing, having a break.

"And if the media likes to follow certain teams around, that's totally up to them to do. We understand that comes with the privilege of playing the game.

"We're in a pretty lucky position that we're playing professional sport and people want to follow the journey."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 2-0