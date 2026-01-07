The Ashes: Jacob Bethell hits maiden Test hundred to give slim hope to England fightback in fifth Test in Sydney

Jacob Bethell scored a sublime maiden first-class century to give hope to an England fightback in the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney before a late wobble on the fourth evening left the tourists eight wickets down and with a lead of 119.

Bethell, at just 22 years old and in only his sixth Test, demonstrated precisely why he was identified by the England selectors just over a year ago despite lacking a professional hundred at the time, finishing the day unbeaten on 142 and cementing the troublesome No 3 spot.

After Australia were bowled out for 567 in their first innings - earning an 183-run lead - Bethell helped England overturn that deficit with sizeable partnerships of 81 and 102 with Ben Duckett (42) and Harry Brook (42), respectively.

Score summary - Australia vs England, fifth Ashes Test, Sydney Cricket Ground England 384 all out in 97.3 overs in first innings (elected to bat): Joe Root (160), Harry Brook (84), Jamie Smith (46); Michael Neser (4-60), Scott Boland (2-85), Mitchell Starc (2-93), Marnus Labuschagne (1-14) Australia 567 all out in 133.5 overs in first innings: Travis Head (163 off 166 balls), Steve Smith (138), Beau Webster (71no); Josh Tongue (3-97), Brydon Carse (3-108), Ben Stokes (2-95) England 302-8 in 75 overs in second innings: Jacob Bethell (142no), Ben Duckett (42), Harry Brook (42); Beau Webster (3-51), Scott Boland (2-34)

Bethell brought up his first Test ton, off 162 deliveries, in some style, skipping down the pitch to a Beau Webster off-spin delivery and smashing four in fearless fashion out to deep midwicket.

But Webster (3-51) delivered possibly the decisive blow in the Test in his very next over as, with the lead standing at 36, he dismissed Brook and Will Jacks in the space of three deliveries to suddenly see England five down.

Image: Beau Webster celebrates his double-strike in an over which saw the back of Harry Brook and Will Jacks

Jacks' dismissal was reckless, holing out in the deep after a wild hack across the line, while Jamie Smith (26) suffered a calamitous run out later in the evening session.

A hobbled Ben Stokes (1) could only manage one run and five deliveries when he came out to bat, the England skipper having suffered a groin injury mid-over during the morning session.

Image: England captain Ben Stokes limped from the field with a groin injury on day four of the final Ashes Test

Brydon Carse (16) also fell late in the day as England's lead ticked past 100, but Bethell remains and will head into the fifth morning in pursuit of some vital runs with the tail to try and set Australia a competitive target in this final Test of the series.

More to follow...

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 3-1